Montoursville, PA – Drivers are advised that starting next week, a portion of Shotgun Hollow Road (Route 4002) will be closed each day in Burlington Township, Bradford County, for pipe replacements.

Starting on Monday, September 14, Shotgun Hollow Road will be closed each day between Mac Road (Route 4007) and Ranch Road (T554) while a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) maintenance crew performs pipe replacements.

A detour using Mac Road in Burlington Township to Saco Road (Route 4001) in Ulster Township will be used between the hours of 7:30 AM and 5:30 PM. Work on the project is anticipated to be completed on Friday, September 18, weather permitting.

Drivers should be alert, reduce speeds, expect delays in travel, and drive with caution.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Tioga, Bradford, Lycoming, Sullivan, Union, Snyder, Northumberland, Montour and Columbia Counties at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict3

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MEDIA CONTACTS: Maggie Baker and Kim Smith at ra-pdd03crc@pa.gov

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