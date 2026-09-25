Roadway resurfacing project was advanced and will improve road quality.

Montoursville, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that one of the 79 ‘Rapid Deployment Projects’ Governor Josh Shapiro announced this week will start on Route 6 in Charleston Township, Tioga County. This project will improve the ride quality and extend the service life of approximately 4 miles of road.

The project is part of the first $250 million in funding secured by the Governor in the 2026-27 budget to quickly repair state-owned roads. Over the next 18 months, the Shapiro Administration will drive out a total of $775 million from the Motor License Fund for road work in every county. Before the budget agreement, Route 6 would have been patched instead of resurfaced.

Beginning Wednesday, September 30, the contractor, Glenn O. Hawbaker, Inc., will begin milling and resurfacing Route 6 between Cherry Flats Road (Route 2018) and just past Memorial Garden Road. Drivers can expect single lane conditions under flagging during daylight hours.

Drivers should be alert, slow down, expect delays in travel, and drive with caution through the work zone.

Glenn O. Hawbaker, Inc. is the prime contractor for this $2.3 million roadway resurfacing project. Work includes guide rail repairs, joint repairs, shoulder wash out repairs, asphalt membrane application, milling, and resurfacing. This project is anticipated to be completed in late December 2026.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Tioga, Bradford, Lycoming, Sullivan, Union, Snyder, Northumberland, Montour, and Columbia counties at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict3.

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MEDIA CONTACTS: Maggie Baker and Kim Smith at ra-pdd03crc@pa.gov

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