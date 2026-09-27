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    Lane Restriction on Route 220 Southbound in Porter Township, Lycoming County

    September 27, 2026

    Montoursville, PA – Drivers are advised of a lane restriction on Route 220 southbound at the Route 44 south interchange in Porter Township, Lycoming County, due to a vehicle crash and a possible bridge strike.

    A lane restriction will remain in place in the southbound direction until the bridge has been inspected. Motorists should stay alert, reduce speeds, and use caution when traveling through the area.

    Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts

    Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Tioga, Bradford, Lycoming, Sullivan, Union, Snyder, Northumberland, Montour, and Columbia counties at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict3.

    Find PennDOT news on X, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn

    MEDIA CONTACTS: Maggie Baker and Kim Smith at ra-pdd03crc@pa.gov

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