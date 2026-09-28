Montoursville, PA – Drivers are advised a deck preservation project continues on Interstate 180 in Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County. The contractor, J.D. Eckman, Inc., is conducting work on the westbound bridge, including minor deck repairs and concrete patching.

Monday, September 28, and Tuesday, September 29:

Concrete patching will be performed on the westbound bridge. Motorists should anticipate a restriction in the left (passing) lane.

Wednesday, September 30:

Crews will transition operations to the right (driving) lane. In addition, the westbound entrance ramp from Broad Street (Route 2014) in Montoursville Borough will be closed. A detour will be in effect utilizing Broad Street, Third Street, and Interstate 180 west.

Work Monday through Wednesday is scheduled to occur between 7:00 PM and 6:00 AM, weather permitting.

Friday, October 2 through Monday, October 5:

Motorists should expect alternating lane restrictions within the work zone. The I‑180 westbound Broad Street entrance ramp will again be closed during work hours. Work will begin at 7:00 PM on Friday and will continue 24-hours a day through 6:00 AM on Monday.

PennDOT urges drivers to remain alert, reduce speeds, and exercise caution when traveling through the project area.

J.D. Eckman is the prime contractor in this $1.327 million bridge preservation project which places a new wearing surface on the east and westbound bridges over Loyalsock Creek. Work includes the milling of the existing surface, bridge deck repairs, placement of a new concrete overlay, and other miscellaneous work. This project is anticipated to be completed in late November, weather permitting. Pennsylvania State Police will be providing enforcement in the work zone.

Travelers can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Tioga, Bradford, Lycoming, Sullivan, Union, Snyder, Northumberland, Montour, and Columbia counties at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict3.

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MEDIA CONTACTS: Maggie Baker and Kim Smith at ra-pdd03crc@pa.gov

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