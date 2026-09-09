7:55 AM UPDATE: Route 522 is open in both directions in Snyder County.

7:15 AM UPDATE: Route 522 northbound is open.

Route 522 southbound will remain closed until the traffic signal is restored.

Montoursville, PA – Drivers are advised that a portion of Route 522 (Susquehanna Trail) is closed in both directions between Airport Road and Jefferson Avenue in Monroe Township and Selinsgrove Borough, Snyder County, due to an overside tractor trailer striking a traffic signal line resulting in downed utilities.

A detour using Route 204 and Mill Road is in place.

Trucks heading east on Route 522 should use Route 522 and Route 104.

Drivers can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Tioga, Bradford, Lycoming, Sullivan, Union, Snyder, Northumberland, Montour, and Columbia counties at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict3.

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