Crack Sealing Project Continues Next Week in Lycoming and Tioga Counties

Montoursville, PA – Drivers are advised that a crack sealing project continues next week on several routes in Lycoming and Tioga Counties.

The week of Monday, September 28, 2026, the contractor, Vestal Asphalt, Inc., will continue working in the following locations.

Lycoming County

Route 14 from Trout Run north to Tioga County Line

Route 14 and Interstate 99 interchange ramps in Trout Run

Route 15/Interstate 99 north and south from Beautys Run Road (Route 3026) north to Trout Run

Route 44 and Route 220 interchange in Jersey Shore, south along Route 44 to Route 654 Interchange

Route 654 from Duboistown South to Route 44 Interchange

Route 15 and Route 54 interchange near Montgomery

Route 54 from Route 15 interchange to Northumberland

Route 405 West to Brick Church Road in Montgomery

Other miscellaneous jug-handle ramps along Route 15

Tioga County

Route 49 east from Potter County line to Route 287

Route 287 south to Route 249

Approximately 3 miles of Route 249, west from the intersection with Route 287

Route 15/Interstate 99 north and south from Route 660 interchange south to Blossburg

Other miscellaneous ramps and side road connectors

Drivers can anticipate lane restrictions on four lane roads or single lane conditions with flagging on two lane roads, where work is being performed. Work will be performed between the hours of 6:00 AM and 6:00 PM.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Tioga, Bradford, Lycoming, Sullivan, Union, Snyder, Northumberland, Montour and Columbia Counties at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict3

Find PennDOT news on X, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

MEDIA CONTACTS: Maggie Baker and Kim Smith at ra-pdd03crc@pa.gov

# # #