Detour for Route 147 southbound traffic begins Sunday, September 13.

Montoursville, PA – Drivers are advised that a portion of Route 147 southbound will be closed in Northumberland and Union counties, for planned concrete road repair work.

Between Sunday, September 13, at 7:00 PM and Monday, September 21, at 6:00 AM, both lanes of Route 147 southbound will be closed between the Ridge Road (Route 1024) interchange in Point Township, Northumberland County and the Route 15 south interchange in Union Township, Union County, while the contractor performs concrete work at the Route 15 southbound entry ramp.

A detour using Ridge Road, Route 405, and Route 11 will be in place while work is being completed.

Trumbull Corporation in a joint venture with Golden Triangle Construction Company is the prime contractor for this work, which is part of the Central Susquehanna Valley Transportation (CSVT) paving project.

Drivers should be alert, slow down, expect delays in travel, and drive with caution.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Tioga, Bradford, Lycoming, Sullivan, Union, Snyder, Northumberland, Montour and Columbia Counties at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict3

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MEDIA CONTACTS: Maggie Baker and Kim Smith at ra-pdd03crc@pa.gov

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