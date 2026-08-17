Montoursville, PA – Drivers are advised a bridge replacement project will take place next week on Leisure Lakes Road (Route 1012) in Herrick Township, Bradford County.

Starting on Monday, August 24, a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) bridge crew will replace the existing metal culvert over Cold Creek, just east of the intersection of Brown Road between Herrickville and Stevensville.

Crews will temporarily divert the stream, remove the old bridge, prepare the site for the new concrete box culvert, then reconstruct the roadway approaches and perform miscellaneous work to complete the project.

A detour using Herrickville Road (Route 1017) and Route 706 will be in place for the duration of the project. Drivers should be alert, expect minor delays in travel, and drive with caution in the area.

Work on the project is anticipated to be completed by late October, weather permitting.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Tioga, Bradford, Lycoming, Sullivan, Union, Snyder, Northumberland, Montour and Columbia Counties at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict3

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MEDIA CONTACTS: Maggie Baker and Kim Smith at ra-pdd03crc@pa.gov

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