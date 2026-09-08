Traffic Switch Occurs This Week.

Montoursville, PA – A bridge replacement project continues on Route 87 in Hillsgrove Township, Sullivan County. The bridge, which carries Route 87 over Slab Run is located approximately 0.5 mile north of Hoppestown Road (Route 4010) and 0.75 mile south of Elk Creek Road (Route 4001).

On Thursday, September 10, all traffic will be switched to the southbound lane while the contractor, John Nastase, works on the northbound lane. Work includes demolition and replacement of the northbound side of the bridge.

Traffic Impacts

Traffic will be a single lane controlled with temporary traffic signals.

Temporary traffic signals remain fully active.

(New) A 13-foot wide width restriction will be in place for the southbound lane.

John Nastase Construction is the prime contractor for this $1.5 million bridge replacement project. Work on the project includes shoulder widening, bridge replacement using half width construction, mill and resurface, line painting, guide rain -upgrade, stream restoration, and miscellaneous construction. The project is anticipated to be completed in the fall 2026, weather permitting.

PennDOT urges motorists to slow down when driving in work zones, and also to be alert to changing conditions, avoid distractions and to pay attention to signs and flaggers. Drive responsibly in work zones for your safety and the safety of the workers.

Drivers can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Tioga, Bradford, Lycoming, Sullivan, Union, Snyder, Northumberland, Montour, and Columbia counties at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict3.

Find PennDOT news on X, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

MEDIA CONTACTS: Maggie Baker and Kim Smith at ra-pdd03crc@pa.gov

# # #