Montoursville, PA – A multi-bridge preservation project begins next week starting with the bridge carrying West Packer Avenue over the railroad tracks in Sayre Borough, Bradford County. This multi-bridge preservation project includes the West Packer Avenue bridge over the railroad tracks in Sayre Borough, the East Lockhart Street Bridge over the Susquehanna River in Sayre Borough and Athens Township, and the Veterans Memorial Bridge (Route 6) in Towanda Borough.

West Packer Avenue Bridge

Starting on Monday, August 24, the contractor, J.D. Eckman, Inc., will begin preservation work on the bridge.

Traffic Impacts

Drivers can expect lane restrictions between South Thomas Avenue and Desmond Street. Work will be performed between the hours of 7:00 AM and 7:00 PM. Work on this bridge is anticipated to be completed in the fall 2026, weather permitting.

East Lockhart Street Bridge

On Monday, August 24, Lockhart Street will be closed between East Street and Riverside Drive (Route 1043), while the contractor completes preservation work on the bridge.

Traffic Impacts

A detour using Riverside Drive (Route 1043), Susquehanna Street (Route 1056), Main Street/Keystone Avenue (Route 199), and Lehigh Avenue will be in place for the duration of the project. The detour is anticipated to be in place for approximately two weeks, weather permitting.

J.D. Eckman, Inc. is the prime contractor for this $3.6 million, three‑bridge preservation project. The work includes removing the top layer of each bridge deck, applying a one-inch overlay, paving new approaches, completing approach work, and installing new bridge joints.

Preservation work on the West Packer Avenue and East Lockhart Street bridges is expected to be completed in 2026. After a winter shutdown, work on the Veterans Memorial Bridge will begin in 2027. The entire project is anticipated to be completed by summer 2027.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Tioga, Bradford, Lycoming, Sullivan, Union, Snyder, Northumberland, Montour and Columbia Counties at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict3

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MEDIA CONTACTS: Maggie Baker and Kim Smith at ra-pdd03crc@pa.gov

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