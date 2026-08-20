Montoursville, PA – Reconstruction of ADA ramps continues at two intersections along Route 220 in Picture Rocks Borough, Lycoming County.

The week of August 24, the contractor, Glenn O. Hawbaker, Inc. will continue reconstructing the ADA ramps at the intersection of Route 220 and Elm Street and Route 220 and Water Street. Drivers should anticipate alternating lane restrictions with flagging during daylight hours.

Drivers should be alert, slow down, expect delays, watch for changing traffic patterns, and drive with caution in the area.

Glenn O. Hawbaker, Inc., is the prime contractor on this $4.7 million, resurfacing and embankment stabilization project. Work on this project includes the mill and resurface of 5.6 miles of Route 220 between Picture Rocks Borough and Glen Mawr in Shrewsbury and Penn townships, line painting, guide rail upgrades, embankment stabilization using benched excavation and rock placement, and superelevation improvements by modifying the cross slope. Additional work includes shoulder reconstruction, ADA curb ramps and curbing in Picture Rocks Borough, and bridge deck resurfacing. Work on this project is anticipated to be completed in the fall 2026, weather permitting.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Tioga, Bradford, Lycoming, Sullivan, Union, Snyder, Northumberland, Montour and Columbia Counties at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict3

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MEDIA CONTACTS: Maggie Baker and Kim Smith at ra-pdd03crc@pa.gov

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