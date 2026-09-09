Slide Repair on Route 770 Begins September 10

Clearfield, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced that the contractor for an embankment slide repair on Route 770 in Bradford Township, McKean County, will close the road on Thursday, September 10. This project will correct the slide by building a rock buttress while improving the ride quality and service life of the road by way of minor roadway and drainage improvements.

Starting Thursday, the contractor will close the road and implement a detour using Route 59 and Route 219. PennDOT anticipates this closure and detour remaining in effect until mid-October, but all construction schedules are subject to change without notice due to weather or other unforeseen circumstances.

Glenn O. Hawbaker, Inc. is the contractor on this $1.4 million contract.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Cameron, Centre, Clearfield, Clinton, Elk, Juniata, McKean, Mifflin, and Potter counties at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict2.

Find PennDOT news on X, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

CONTACT: Timothy Nebgen, tnebgen@pa.gov or 814-765-0598.

Steve Harmic, sharmic@pa.gov or 814-496-6189.