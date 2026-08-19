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    PennDOT Places Speed Display Board on Route 75 in Lack Township, Juniata County

    August 19, 2026

    Clearfield, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) placed a radar-controlled speed display board on Route 75 in Lack Township, Juniata County this week. It is intended to remind drivers to obey the posted speed limit and reduce speeding, a common type of aggressive driving behavior.

    The board faces northbound traffic between Blairs Mills Road and Brick Church Road in Lack Township on a section of Route 75 with a posted speed limit of 55 miles per hour. The board utilizes radar to determine the speed of oncoming traffic and posts it to the lighted section of the sign.

    The board will remain in this location for four to six weeks.

    Speeding and other aggressive driving behaviors are among the leading causes of Pennsylvania crashes and fatalities. Other aggressive driving behaviors include running stop signs or red lights, passing illegally, and tailgating.

    PennDOT listed aggressive driving behaviors as a factor in 42 percent of crashes in Juniata County in 2025.

    Learn more about aggressive driving at PennDOT’s highway safety website, www.PennDOT.pa.gov/safety.

    CONTACT: Steve Harmic, sharmic@pa.gov or 814-496-6189. 