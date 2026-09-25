Clearfield, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that one of the 79 ‘Rapid Deployment Projects’ Governor Josh Shapiro announced this week has started on Route 6 in McKean and Potter counties. This project will improve the ride quality and extend the service life of approximately 16 miles of road across the two counties.

The project is part of the first $250 million in funding secured by the Governor in the 2026-27 budget to quickly repair state-owned roads. Over the next 18 months, the Shapiro Administration will drive out a total of $775 million from the Motor License Fund for road work in every county. Before the budget agreement, PennDOT crews would have patched part of Route 6 instead of paving it.

The contractor will start removing guiderail between the Village of Wetmore and Kane Borough. The guiderail is being removed in preparation to begin shoulder stabilization and paving during October. Flaggers in the roadway will provide traffic control during daylight hours while this work takes place. PennDOT anticipates work between Wetmore and Kane will be completed by December.

During the 2027 construction season, work on this project will include surface preparation, paving, line painting, and miscellaneous construction on Route 6 starting in Kane Borough and continuing eastbound to Lantz Corners. New Enterprise Stone & Lime Co., Inc. of New Enterprise, PA, is the contractor on this $10 million project.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Cameron, Centre, Clearfield, Clinton, Elk, Juniata, McKean, Mifflin, and Potter counties at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict2.

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MEDIA CONTACT: Timothy Nebgen, tnebgen@pa.gov or 814-765-0598

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