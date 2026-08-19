Clearfield, PA –The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), and the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) announced today the implementation of Operation Yellow Jacket in highway work zones in PennDOT’s District 2.

Operation Yellow Jacket is a joint initiative between PennDOT and PSP to increase safety within work zones for highway workers and the motoring public. During the operation, troopers sit in PennDOT vehicles, wearing PennDOT-issued hard hats and vests, and conduct traffic enforcement for those speeding, tailgating, or driving distracted. If a trooper observes a violation, they communicate to another trooper in a marked PSP patrol unit to initiate a traffic stop.

The operation has been run within active PennDOT-staffed construction zones on interstates and other state highways. The initiative is aimed at reducing the number of work zone fatalities.

“Our goal is not to write tickets. Our goal is to prevent the violations that would warrant a ticket from happening in the first place,” said PSP Troop G Public Information Officer Trooper Jake Rhymestine. “Those violations are what can cost people their lives. That is why we want the public to know that the State Police have a presence in work zones; to give them an extra incentive to slow down and use caution. It could save a life.”

State law requires drivers to slow down, turn on their headlights, and obey all posted speed limits and traffic patterns when driving through work zones.

HSN Community Traffic Safety Project Coordinator Josh Woods said, “Decreased speed limits, work zone signage, alternating traffic patterns, those all have a purpose, and they are all designed with safety in mind. If drivers follow those posted speed limits and obey traffic control and traffic patterns, it helps to keep everyone safe on the highway. Safety is the most important goal and the biggest reason these enforcement efforts exist, not just for the highway workers, but for everyone driving through the work zones, as well.”

Distracted and aggressive driving are leading factors in work zone crashes. According to PennDOT data, in 2025 there were 1,393 work zone crashes, resulting in 12 fatalities and 805 injuries. Data shows that of the 12 work zone fatalities last year, only one was a highway worker, highlighting how safe driving in work zones is essential to the safety of the motoring public.

The PennDOT workers’ memorial pays tribute to those who have lost their lives while improving and maintaining Pennsylvania’s infrastructure. Since 1970, PennDOT has lost 93 workers in the line of duty.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Cameron, Centre, Clearfield, Clinton, Elk, Juniata, McKean, Mifflin, and Potter counties at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict2.

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CONTACT: Steve Harmic, sharmic@pa.gov or 814-496-6189.