Contractor for Route 879 Bridge Work to Mobilize Today

Clearfield, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced the contractor for a bridge rehabilitation project impacting a Route 879 bridge spanning the West Branch of the Susquehanna River and RJ Corman Railroad in Lawrence Township is set to mobilize today, September 28. This project will extend the service life of the bridge by replacing the anchor bolts for the bridge bearings.

PennDOT does not anticipate any traffic impacts until Wednesday, September 30, or Thursday, October 1, as the contractor will be mobilizing equipment underneath the bridge during the early part of the week. Westbound traffic heading toward Curwensville will see the only impacts as the turning lane onto the Clearfield-Philipsburg off-ramp will close on Wednesday or Thursday. Only the turning lane will be closed. The ramp itself will still be accessible at the western most side of the bridge.

PennDOT expects the work to be completed before Halloween, however all construction schedules are subject to change due to weather or other unforeseen circumstances.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Cameron, Centre, Clearfield, Clinton, Elk, Juniata, McKean, Mifflin, and Potter counties at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict2.

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MEDIA CONTACT: Timothy Nebgen, tnebgen@pa.gov or 814-765-0598

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