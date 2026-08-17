PLEASE NOTE: The Troy Hill Road Closure for Pipe Replacement in Rayburn Township is being RESCHEDULED. Once the dates are confirmed a new release will be shared.

Indiana, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) District 10 is announcing a road closure for a pipe replacement on Troy Hill Road (Route 1036) in Rayburn Township, Armstrong County.

From August 19 through August 20, Troy Hill Road will be closed near the intersection with Route 66 for a pipe replacement due to recent storm damage.

To detour drivers will travel Route 28 to Route 1038 (Clearfield Pike) to Oak Avenue to Route 1036.

Drivers can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a free smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following local alerts on X.

Subscribe to PennDOT news in in Armstrong, Butler, Clarion, Indiana, and Jefferson counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District10.

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