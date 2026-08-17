PennDOT Emphasizes Back to School Safety as Children Return to School

Indiana, PA – As students across the region return to school, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) District 10 is reminding drivers, parents, and students to prioritize bus and pedestrian safety. August is National Back to School Safety Month, and PennDOT encourages all road users to take simple steps that can help prevent crashes and protect children.

“Smart choices such as slowing down in school zones, stopping for school buses, and staying distraction‑free are some of the most important steps we can take to protect students on their way to and from school,” said PennDOT District 10 Executive Brian Allen.

The School Bus Stopping Law requires drivers approaching a school bus with its red lights flashing and stop arm activated to stop at least 10 feet from the bus. Drivers approaching from all directions are required to stop, unless they encounter a school bus stopping on the opposite side of a divided highway clearly separated by a physical barrier, such as a grassy median, guide rail, or concrete barrier. School buses activate flashing yellow lights to indicate they will be coming to a stop. When drivers approach a school bus with flashing yellow lights, they should slow down and be prepared to stop.

Drivers should also slow to 15 miles per hour in school zones and remain alert for children walking or biking near roadways.

Parents and students can also help improve safety by arriving at bus stops early, staying away from the roadway, crossing in front of the bus where the driver can see them, and never retrieving dropped items near the bus.

PennDOT encourages everyone to stay attentive, eliminate distractions, and do their part to ensure students travel to and from school safely.

For additional safety tips for school bus drivers, parents, and students visit pa.gov/school bus.

Subscribe to PennDOT news in in Armstrong, Butler, Clarion, Indiana, and Jefferson counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District10.

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