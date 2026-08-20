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    I-80 East Closed Between Exits 73 and 78 in Jefferson County

    August 20, 2026

    Indiana, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is announcing that I-80 eastbound is closed between Exit 73: Route 949 Corsica and Exit 78 Route 36/28 Sigel/Brookville due to a crash.

    To detour, motorists should exit I-80 East at Exit 73: Route 949 Corsica and proceed to Route 322 towards Brookville. Turn left onto Route 28 and reenter I-80 East at Exit 78 Route 36/28 Sigel Brookville.

    Motorists should use caution in the area and along the detour route. The roadway will remain closed until the scene is cleared at a time to be determined.   

    Drivers can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a free smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following local alerts on X.

    Subscribe to PennDOT news in in Armstrong, Butler, Clarion, Indiana, and Jefferson counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District10.

    Find PennDOT news on X, Facebook, and Instagram.

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    MEDIA CONTACT: Tina Gibbs at 724-357-2829 or chgibbs@pa.gov.