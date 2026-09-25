A project to repair a slide on Steen Hill Road (Route 2004) in Fairfield Township, Crawford County is scheduled to start next week.

The work to repair the slide between Route 285 and Dunn Road is part of a larger project to repair four embankment areas in the Northwestern Region to improve and reinforce the ground supporting the roadway.

Work will include excavation and placement of stone-filled gabion baskets to create a retaining wall to support the roadway. Minor roadway reconstruction will also be completed.

Construction is expected to begin Monday, September 28, 2026, weather permitting, and is expected to be completed by October 2026.

An 8.9-mile detour will be required during construction and is expected to be in place for the duration of the project. The detour will be posted using Route 285 and Townhall Road (Route 2005).

The contractor is Clearwater Construction Inc. of Mercer, PA. The total contract cost for all four roads included in the project is $1,848,000, which is to be paid entirely with federal funds designated for diminishing the effects of natural disasters, such the areas prone to flooding and landslides. Under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL), the Promoting Resilient Operations for Transformative, Efficient, and Cost-saving Transportation (PROTECT) Grant program provides funding to ensure surface transportation resilience to natural hazards including climate change, sea level rise, flooding, extreme weather events, and other natural disasters through support of planning activities, resilience improvements, community resilience and evacuation routes, and at-risk coastal infrastructure.

Additional information on the District 1 Protect Slide Repairs is available online at www.pa.gov/DOTDistrict1. Information can be found under the Projects Near You option located at the top of the webpage.

PennDOT urges drivers to slow down when driving in work zones, and also to be alert to changing conditions, avoid distractions and to pay attention to signs and flaggers. Drive responsibly in work zones for your safety and the safety of the workers.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Crawford, Erie, Forest, Mercer, Venango, and Warren counties at www.pa.gov/DOTDistrict1.

Information about infrastructure in District 1, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.pa.gov/D1Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

Find PennDOT news for the northwestern region on X or Facebook.

MEDIA CONTACT: Jill Harry, jharry@pa.gov or 814-678-5035

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