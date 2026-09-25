The roundabout at the Bayfront Parkway and Sassafras Street Extension is now fully open to traffic.

Sassafras Street Extension was previously closed between the parkway and West Front Street. Drivers can now fully access the hybrid roundabout but should remain alert as minor landscaping and miscellaneous work will continue in the coming weeks.

In connection with the current phase of the Central Bayfront Parkway Project, crews were working in the area to replace the temporary asphalt, construct new curb gutters, and install a concrete median between the parkway and West Front Street.

Holland Street remains closed between the Bayfront Parkway and Second Street to allow for work on a dual-lane hybrid roundabout. Vehicles, cyclists, and pedestrians are being detoured across Third Street to State Street.

Eastbound traffic on the Bayfront Parkway must use the lane leading up to the State Street intersection as the lane underneath the bridge remains closed in connection with the construction of the roundabout at Holland Street.

Pedestrian detours also remain in place as work on the multi-use trail continues.

Additional information on the Central Bayfront Parkway Project is available online at www.pa.gov/DOTDistrict1. Information can be found under the Projects Near You option located at the top of the webpage.

PennDOT urges drivers to slow down when driving in work zones, and to be alert to changing conditions, avoid distractions and to pay attention to signs and flaggers. Drive responsibly in work zones for your safety and the safety of the workers.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Crawford, Erie, Forest, Mercer, Venango, and Warren counties at www.pa.gov/DOTDistrict1.

Find PennDOT news for the northwestern region on X or Facebook.

MEDIA CONTACT: Jill Harry, jharry@pa.gov or 814-678-5035

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