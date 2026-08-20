A project to improve and upgrade Euclid Boulevard in Wesleyville Borough in Erie County is scheduled to start the week of August 31, 2026.

The project includes 0.14 miles of Euclid Boulevard, a local road, from Route 430 (Station Road) and Willow Street. Work includes road reconstruction, paving, concrete sidewalks, curbs, and ADA-compliant curb ramps.

Preliminary work is expected to start the week of August 31, 2026. Major work is expected to be completed by November 18, 2026, with landscaping potentially happening in 2027.

Drivers may encounter lane restrictions with traffic controlled by flaggers.

The contractor is Joseph McCormick Construction Inc of Erie, PA. The contract cost is $852,223.11, which will be paid entirely with federal funding.

This year PennDOT’s Northwest Region expects to do work on more than 100 projects. To see a full listing of all the anticipated work, check out the 2026 Construction Book available online at www.pa.gov/DOTDistrict1.

PennDOT urges drivers to slow down when driving in work zones, and to be alert to changing conditions, avoid distractions and to pay attention to signs and flaggers. Drive responsibly in work zones for your safety and the safety of the workers.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Crawford, Erie, Forest, Mercer, Venango, and Warren counties at www.pa.gov/DOTDistrict1.

Information about infrastructure in District 1, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.pa.gov/D1Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

Find PennDOT news for the northwestern region on X or Facebook.

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MEDIA CONTACT: Jill Harry, PennDOT, 814-678-5035 or jharry@pa.gov

Marcus Jacobs, Wesleyville Borough, 814-899-9124 ext. 31 or marcus@wesleyville.gov