The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) invites the public to attend a public meeting and provide feedback on a proposed project to improve the intersection of Route 886, Allegheny Street, and Limber Road in the City of Meadville, Crawford County.

The proposal includes the construction of a single-lane roundabout at the intersection of Route 886 (Route 86/North Main Street), Allegheny Street, and Limber Road to provide improved safety for all users through the corridor.

An in-person public meeting for the Allegheny College Roundabout Project will be held:

Date: September 24, 2026

Time: 5:30 PM to 7:30 PM

Location: Allegheny College

Henderson Campus Center (Room 301/302)

520 North Main Street, Meadville, PA 16335

At the open house meeting, attendees will have an opportunity to view information and provide feedback about the project, including current traffic and road conditions and the proposed roundabout. Project team members will be available to answer questions and provide information throughout the open house.

Construction is anticipated to occur during the 2028 and 2029 construction season.

The information on the Allegheny College Roundabout Project online at www.pa.gov/DOTDistrict1. Information can be found under the View District 1 Projects option located at the top of the webpage. The project page includes digital copies of the project handout and a comment form. Following the open house, a digital copy of the display will be added to the site as well.

Those unable to access the information online or attend the meeting may give feedback by contacting PennDOT Project Manager Chris Boyer-Krantz at chboyer@pa.gov or 814-678-7379.

The purpose of the in-person meeting and project webpage is to introduce the project and receive public input regarding any questions or concerns with the project. It is also an opportunity for the public to review and comment on the project’s potential effect upon Cultural Resources pursuant to the Advisory Council on Historic Preservation’s 36 CFR Part 800 regulations implementing Section 106 of the National Historic Preservation Act.

The in-person meeting is being held in a facility that complies with requirements of the Americans with Disabilities Act, and it is accessible to individuals who have disabilities. The project documents will be made available in alternative languages or formats if requested. If you need translation/interpretation services or have special needs or have special concerns that require individual attention, contact Chris Boyer-Krantz, PennDOT Project Manager, at chboyer@pa.gov or 814-678-7379.

Pursuant to Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, PennDOT does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, gender, age, or disability. If you feel that you have been denied the benefits of, or participation in a PennDOT program or activity, you may contact the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, Bureau of Equal Opportunity, DBE/Title VI Division at 717-787-5891 or 800-468-4201.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Crawford, Erie, Forest, Mercer, Venango, and Warren counties at www.pa.gov/DOTDistrict1.

Information about infrastructure in District 1, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.pa.gov/D1Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

Find PennDOT news for the northwestern region on X or Facebook.

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MEDIA CONTACT: Jill Harry, jharry@pa.gov or 814-678-5035