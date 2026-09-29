A section of Mooreheadville Road (Route 1006) in North East Township, Erie County will be temporarily closed to through traffic beginning next week due to railroad work.

Norfolk Southern Railroad will be performing maintenance at the crossing just south of Route 20 beginning on October 5, 2026. The work is expected to be completed by Friday, October 9, 2026.

A detour will be posted using Route 20, Side Hill Road (Route 1008), and Williams Road (Route 1013).

PennDOT urges drivers to slow down when driving in work zones, and also to be alert to changing conditions, avoid distractions and to pay attention to signs and flaggers. Drive responsibly in work zones for your safety and the safety of the workers.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Crawford, Erie, Forest, Mercer, Venango, and Warren counties at www.pa.gov/DOTDistrict1.

Find PennDOT news for the northwestern region on X or Facebook.

MEDIA CONTACT: Saxon Daugherty, sadaughert@pa.gov or 814-678-7095

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