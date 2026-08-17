As the final stretch of summer travel season continues through Labor Day, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) and its safety partners are reminding everyone of the importance of using caution when driving around commercial vehicles.

Representatives from PennDOT, the Northwest Region of the Pennsylvania Motor Truck Association (PMTA), and the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) gathered at the PSP Mercer barracks today to detail ways drivers of heavy trucks and passenger vehicles can keep each other safe.

PennDOT reminds travelers that part of their responsibility to share the road safely is understanding how to drive around commercial vehicles.

“One of the most common challenges truck drivers face daily is cars traveling in their blind spots, which can be larger than a passenger vehicle. Remaining in the blind spot for too long can be dangerous behavior and lead to crashes,” said Dale Knox, a Safety Specialist with Vorzik Transport and the PMTA.

PennDOT refers to four primary areas around heavy trucks as the “No-Zone,” including directly in front of the truck, following too closely from behind, and along the sides where you cannot see the driver or the truck’s mirrors.

When passing a large truck, drivers of passenger vehicles should not linger alongside the truck in a blind spot and should avoid passing on a crest of a hill or downgrade where a truck’s momentum can cause it to go faster.

“Once you are far enough ahead of the truck that you can see the front tires in your rearview mirror, it is safe to pull in front of the truck,” Knox said.

In Pennsylvania, a fully-loaded tractor-trailer truck can weigh up to 40 tons, which is 38 tons more than a passenger car. The truck will take almost twice as long to stop, especially on wet pavements. When traveling in front of a truck, drivers of passenger vehicles should not slow down suddenly and need to signal a lane change or turn in plenty of time for the truck driver to react.

Due to its size, a truck approaching from a distance can appear to be moving a lot slower than it really is. Drivers of smaller vehicles should allow plenty of extra space when pulling out of an intersection or onto a highway in front of a truck.

Aggressive driving behaviors are a major contributing factor in crashes and can lead to fines and fees, whether during targeted enforcement waves, like the one recently held from July 6 to August 16, or not.

“Troopers are continually on the lookout for drivers who are speeding excessively, passing unsafely, and tailgating other vehicles, especially around heavy trucks,” said Trooper Bertha Cazy, a Community Services Officer with PSP Troop D. “Enforcing the law and curbing aggressive driving is an important component of our work to prevent crashes and unnecessary tragedies.”

Heavy truck operators also have a responsibility to prioritize safety when behind the wheel. PennDOT offers commercial vehicle drivers the following tips and guidelines:

Make sure you get plenty of rest before getting behind the wheel.

Avoid drowsy driving by finding a safe place to pull over.

Maintain your vehicle.

Carry tire chains as weather conditions can change rapidly in Pennsylvania.

Watch for vehicles that may hang out in your no-zone.

Slow down in work zones and avoid tailgating.

Wear your seat belt. Federal law requires commercial vehicle drivers to buckle up.

For more safety information on semitrucks and other commercial vehicles, visit www.pa.gov/DOTsafety.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Crawford, Erie, Forest, Mercer, Venango, and Warren counties at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict1.

Find PennDOT news for the northwestern region on X or Facebook.

MEDIA CONTACT: Saxon Daugherty, sadaughert@pa.gov or 814-678-7095

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