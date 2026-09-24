Philadelphia, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), the City of Philadelphia and Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority (SEPTA) invite the public to attend a virtual meeting or two in-person Open House meetings to learn more about the upcoming Roosevelt Boulevard Route for Change – TOMORROW – projects to increase safety, accessibility, and travel time reliability on U.S. 1 (Roosevelt Boulevard) in Philadelphia and Bucks counties.

The Boulevard TOMORROW projects will bring major traffic safety and transit improvements along the full length of U.S. 1 (Roosevelt Boulevard) from Broad Street (Route 611) in Philadelphia to Old Lincoln Highway in Bensalem Township, Bucks County. This project will be divided into two sections (RB1 and RB2).

The virtual public meeting for Section RB1 (Broad Street to Pratt Street) and Section RB2 (Pratt Street to Old Lincoln Highway) will be held:

Date: October 8, 2026

Time: 7:00 PM – 8:30 PM

Platform/Link: Microsoft Teams Town Hall link

Call-In Number: 1-267-857-3801; Conference ID: 204 513 35#

The Open House for Section RB2 from Pratt Street to Old Lincoln Highway will be held:

Date: October 13, 2026

Time: 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM

Location: KleinLife, 10100 Jamison Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19116

The Open House for Section RB1 from Broad Street to Pratt Street will be held:

Date: October 14, 2026

Time: 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM

Location: Esperanza Arts Center, 4261 N. 5th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19140

Pre-registration is not required for any of the three meetings, and attendees will have an opportunity to ask questions and give input at the end of each meeting.

Near-term improvements from Broad Street to Old Lincoln Highway include pedestrian, bicycle and transit improvements (such as new shared use paths, sidewalk segments, crosswalks, ADA curb ramps, and bus stop enhancements), signing and pavement marking improvements, intersection and traffic signal upgrades, lighting, landscaping, and filling in the area underneath unused bridges.

The public may also view information for the Roosevelt Boulevard Route for Change project page, which includes prior public engagement materials and a corridor graphic. Following the meeting, a recording of the virtual session will also be available on the website.

Those unable to access the information online may give feedback by contacting PennDOT Project Manager Brian Teles, P.E. at c-brteles@pa.gov.

The purpose of the virtual and in-person public meetings and project webpage is to provide information on the overall project, from Broad Street to Old Lincoln Highway, and receive public input regarding any questions or concerns with the project. It is also an opportunity for the public to review and comment on the project’s potential effect upon Cultural Resources pursuant to the Advisory Council on Historic Preservation’s 36 CFR Part 800 regulations implementing Section 106 of the National Historic Preservation Act.

The project documents will be made available in alternative languages or formats if requested. If you need translation/interpretation services or have special needs or have special concerns that require individual attention, contact PennDOT Project Manager Brian Teles, P.E. at c-brteles@pa.gov.

Pursuant to Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, PennDOT does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, gender, age, or disability. If you feel that you have been denied the benefits of, or participation in a PennDOT program or activity, you may contact the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, Bureau of Equal Opportunity, DBE/Title VI Division at 717-787-5891 or 800-468-4201.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District6.

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