The announcement, which includes reopening most lanes of the parkway, marks the completion of a substantial portion of the Central Bayfront Parkway Project a full month ahead of schedule.

Opening the State Street bridge is a major milestone for the project, a significant investment in the corridor to create a stronger connection between the downtown business district and the waterfront.

City of Erie, PA – Today, Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) Secretary Mike Carroll announced that most lanes of the Bayfront Parkway and the new State Street bridge over the Bayfront Parkway reopened today in the City of Erie – a full month ahead of schedule.

The $121 million Central Bayfront Parkway Project encompasses improvements at three intersections – Sassafras Street Extension, State Street and Holland Street – as well as multimodal updates throughout the corridor.

Opening State Street is a major milestone in the project, a significant investment in the corridor to create a stronger connection between the downtown business district and the waterfront. The project will improve accessibility for pedestrians, bicyclists, and drivers while reducing congestion and increasing efficiency.

“The Bayfront Parkway is an important artery for residents, commuters, and visitors to the beautiful City of Erie. State Street is an important connection within this corridor and a vital asset to the economic growth happening along the waterfront,” said PennDOT Secretary Mike Carroll. “The Shapiro Administration is laser focused on delivering in every county, every time, and we are pleased to announce the intersection is opening a month early – in time for holiday visitors to use the parkway to access the wonderful businesses and amenities along the bay.”

The intersection was closed on September 2, 2025, for major reconstruction work to the Bayfront Parkway, including removing the structure that carried State Street and the Bayfront Parkway over the former CSX railroad tracks. The new bridge was expected to reopen in early October 2026, but thanks to the hard work of PennDOT personnel, contractors, and crews, the new bridge will open a full month ahead of schedule.

“When the construction schedule was changed to close the intersection, we and the contractor committed to reopening it in 13 months. We exceeded that goal and are opening in just 12 months,” said PennDOT District 1 Executive Brian McNulty. “It took tremendous effort from a lot of people to get here. It took crews working during winter weather, in the early morning hours, on weekends, and often staying all day from dark to dark. It took coordination of more than a dozen crews working simultaneously on different aspects of the project, solving challenges, and overcoming obstacles. It took dedication to a shared goal held by so many to succeed in delivering this phase of the project as quickly as possible.”

Along with providing a north-south connection between the downtown and the waterfront, the State Street Bridge features shortened crosswalks, greenspaces with benches and landscaping, and updated street lighting, including color-changing lighting in the underpasses.

"We’re building a city that is connected, accessible, and full of opportunity, and that starts with making sure people can get where they need to go and our neighborhoods are connected to one another. The Bayfront Parkway and new State Street bridge are important investments in that vision, and we’re grateful to Gov. Shapiro, Sec. Carroll, and PennDOT for their partnership in making these projects possible,” said City of Erie Mayor Daria Devin.

With the intersection opening, the project moves into another phase of construction concentrated predominately on the dual roundabout at Holland Street. This will require a new traffic pattern throughout the corridor, including the following:

Hybrid roundabout at Sassafras Street Extension – Traffic will be restricted to one lane eastbound.

State Street – Eastbound traffic will be restricted to one lane with the lane under the intersection closed.

Holland Street – Traffic will be restricted to one lane in each direction and shifted north side (waterfront side) of the intersection. Holland Street will also be closed between the Bayfront Parkway and Second Street.

Pedestrian detours will also be in place as work on the multi-use trail continues.

The Central Bayfront Parkway Project marks another major milestone for the region and aligns with Governor Josh Shapiro’s continued commitment to boosting economic development across Pennsylvania.

Since taking office, the Governor has advanced significant investments to strengthen Erie’s economy and revitalize the Bayfront through strategic infrastructure upgrades.

To celebrate America’s 250th birthday, the Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission took over operations of the U.S. Brig Niagara and sent the ship to Maine for a one-year capital preservation project . The ship returned to its Erie homeport on July 3.

and sent the ship to Maine for a one-year . The ship returned to its Erie homeport on July 3. In December 2024, the Shapiro Administration designated Erie as a City Revitalization Improvement Zone, enabling targeted state support for economic development projects across the city.

as a City Revitalization Improvement Zone, enabling targeted state support for economic development projects across the city. As part of the most recent round of Main Street Matters grants, the Shapiro Administration awarded $850,000 to the Erie Downtown Development Corporation to construct the Flagship City Commons small business incubator in Erie.

$850,000 to the Erie Downtown Development Corporation to construct the Flagship City Commons small business incubator in Erie. In June, the administration marked a $1.1 million Multimodal Transportation Fund grant to rebuild the Bell Street Pedestrian Bridge connecting Wesleyville and Lawrence Park and returned in August to announce an additional $600,000 MFT grant for Wesleyville to repair Edison Avenue leading to Hinkler Park.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Crawford, Erie, Forest, Mercer, Venango, and Warren counties at www.pa.gov/DOTDistrict1.

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MEDIA CONTACT: Jill Harry, 814-678-5035 or jharry@pa.gov

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