Today, Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) Secretary Mike Carroll joined local and state officials to highlight a $605,720 investment through the Multimodal Transportation Fund (MTF) to reconstruct Edison Avenue in Wesleyville Borough, increasing safety, strengthening local infrastructure, and improving accessibility to Emory Red Hinkler Park (Hinkler Park).

On Monday, Governor Josh Shapiro announced this investment in Edison Avenue as part of latest round of MTF grant awards, investing nearly $54 million in infrastructure projects across Pennsylvania. Since taking office, Governor Shapiro and his administration have invested over $197 million through the MTF to support transportation projects that improve safety, connect communities, and grow local economies across Pennsylvania.

The project follows the Shapiro Administration’s MTF investment to rebuild the Bell Street Pedestrian Bridge connecting Wesleyville and Lawrence Park, which closed in 2022.

“The Shapiro Administration knows that Pennsylvanians deserve safe, efficient travel options regardless of who maintains them, and the Multimodal Transportation Fund is a critical way that PennDOT partners with municipalities to deliver those options,” said PennDOT Secretary Mike Carroll. “When I say every county, every community, every time, that means that the Administration shows up for projects and communities of all sizes, whenever we are needed. This investment is one of many that will improve safety, connect communities, and grow local economies.”

Reconstructing Edison Avenue will provide safer pedestrian, bicyclist, and driver access to Hinkler Park, the borough’s largest recreational space which lies at one end of the road. The reconstruction will include stormwater drainage updates and ADA-compliant curb ramps at the intersections with Station, Center, Market, and Water streets.

“This project is a strong example of improvements that benefit all users and all modes of transportation, precisely what PennDOT looks for in multi-modal grant applications said PennDOT District 1 Executive Brian McNulty. “Wesleyville has done an exceptional job of prioritizing projects, identifying partners, and seeking funding sources. This led to success for the borough multiple times with Edison Avenue being the latest announcement.”

The project marks another major milestone for the region and aligns with the Governor’s continued commitment to boosting economic development across Pennsylvania.

Since taking office, the Governor has advanced significant investments to strengthen Erie’s economy and revitalize the Bayfront through strategic infrastructure upgrades.

Governor Shapiro announced the development of a multi-year Bayfront Parkway Improvement Project in September 2023, taking the first steps to strengthen connections between downtown Erie and the waterfront, improving accessibility and safety for all users.

of a multi-year in September 2023, taking the first steps to strengthen connections between downtown Erie and the waterfront, improving accessibility and safety for all users. To celebrate America’s 250th birthday, the Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission took over operations of the U.S. Brig Niagara and sent the ship to Maine for a one-year capital preservation project . The ship will return to its Erie homeport on July 2.

and sent the ship to Maine for a one-year . The ship will return to its Erie homeport on July 2. In December 2024, the Shapiro Administration designated Erie as a City Revitalization Improvement Zone, enabling targeted state support for economic development projects across the city.

as a City Revitalization Improvement Zone, enabling targeted state support for economic development projects across the city. As part of the most recent round of Main Street Matters grants, the Shapiro Administration awarded $850,000 to the Erie Downtown Development Corporation to construct the Flagship City Commons small business incubator in Erie.

“Over the years, the conditions of Edison Avenue have received a lot of negative attention from borough residents. This project will restore it as our gateway into Hinkler Park, improving the safety and functionality for all users,” said Wesleyville Borough Manager Marcus Jacobs. "We are very thankful for this investment in our community. We highly recommend other municipalities work with PennDOT to develop their projects and leverage grant funding to make improvements in their communities.”

The MTF provides grant funding to municipalities, councils of governments, businesses, economic development organizations, public transportation agencies, and ports and rail freight entities to improve transportation assets that enhance communities, pedestrian safety, and transit access.

To learn more about MTF and the 50 projects awarded funding in the latest round of the program, visit the PennDOT Multimodal Transportation Fund web page.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Crawford, Erie, Forest, Mercer, Venango, and Warren counties at www.pa.gov/DOTDistrict1.

Find PennDOT news for the northwestern region on X or Facebook.

MEDIA CONTACT: Jill Harry, 814-678-5035 or jharry@pa.gov

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