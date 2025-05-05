Skip to main content

    If there was a problem with a recent visit to a PennDOT facility like an office or Driver License Center related to language access, you can submit a Language Access Feedback Form here.

    Use this link to submit a Language Access Feedback Form (English and Spanish)

    Submit a Language Access Feedback Form

    We created the Language Access Feedback Form for individuals with Limited English Proficiency (LEP) who visit a Driver License Center and have difficulties or a negative experience. Your feedback helps us improve our services and ensure you receive the product you need (such as a Learner’s Permit, Driver’s License, or REAL ID).

    If you would like to submit a Language Access Feedback Form, please select one of the following options:

    Option 1:     Submit using Microsoft Forms (in English and Spanish)

    Option 2:     Submit using the Language Access Feedback Form PDF (in English)

    Option 3:     Submit using the Language Access Feedback Form PDF (in Spanish)

    Ways to Submit Feedback

    Once you have filled out the PDF (typed or handwritten), you can either:

    1. Email it to ra-penndoteoreports@pa.gov
    OR
    2. Send it by U.S. mail to:

    Pennsylvania Department of Transportation
    Bureau of Workforce and Business Opportunity
    P.O. Box 3251
    Harrisburg, PA 17105-3251

    Please note: If you completed the Microsoft Forms version, once you hit "Submit" you are finished. Your form has successfully been submitted. You only need to email or mail the form if you use the PDF version.

    Related Pages

    Please visit the Title VI page to learn more about PennDOT's commitment to upholding Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964. Additionally, if you feel that your concern is more serious in nature, you can File a Title VI Complaint. Finally, if you'd like to learn more about Language Access at PennDOT, please visit our Limited English Proficiency (LEP) page.

    Do you believe that you have been treated unfairly or discriminated against at a PennDOT or Driver & Vehicle Services location?

    Title VI (Title 6) of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 prohibits discrimination based on race, color, and national origin. It states that no person in the United States can be excluded from participation in, denied benefits of, or discriminated against under any program or activity receiving federal financial assistance.

    File a Formal Title VI Discrimination Complaint