Submit a Language Access Feedback Form
We created the Language Access Feedback Form for individuals with Limited English Proficiency (LEP) who visit a Driver License Center and have difficulties or a negative experience. Your feedback helps us improve our services and ensure you receive the product you need (such as a Learner’s Permit, Driver’s License, or REAL ID).
If you would like to submit a Language Access Feedback Form, please select one of the following options:
Option 1: Submit using Microsoft Forms (in English and Spanish)
Option 2: Submit using the Language Access Feedback Form PDF (in English)
Option 3: Submit using the Language Access Feedback Form PDF (in Spanish)
Ways to Submit Feedback
Once you have filled out the PDF (typed or handwritten), you can either:
1. Email it to ra-penndoteoreports@pa.gov
OR
2. Send it by U.S. mail to:
Pennsylvania Department of Transportation
Bureau of Workforce and Business Opportunity
P.O. Box 3251
Harrisburg, PA 17105-3251
Please note: If you completed the Microsoft Forms version, once you hit "Submit" you are finished. Your form has successfully been submitted. You only need to email or mail the form if you use the PDF version.
