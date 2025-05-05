Submit a Language Access Feedback Form

Once you have filled out the PDF (typed or handwritten), you can either:

1. Email it to ra-penndoteoreports@pa.gov

OR

2. Send it by U.S. mail to:

Pennsylvania Department of Transportation

Bureau of Workforce and Business Opportunity

P.O. Box 3251

Harrisburg, PA 17105-3251

Please note: If you completed the Microsoft Forms version, once you hit "Submit" you are finished. Your form has successfully been submitted. You only need to email or mail the form if you use the PDF version.