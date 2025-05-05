File a Title VI Discrimination Complaint Against PennDOT

If you feel you were treated unfairly because of your race, class, or national origin, you can file a formal complaint. You (or someone representing you) can write and sign the complaint. It should include the person's name, address, and phone number. Please provide as much information as possible to aid in our investigative process.

We can also process complaints sent by fax or email. If you have any questions or concerns, please call the Title VI Team at 717-787-5891.