File a Title VI Discrimination Complaint Against PennDOT

Overview
Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 prohibits discrimination based on race, color, and national origin.
PennDOT is committed to treating everyone fairly in all its programs. If a constituent believes they were treated unfairly, they can file a formal complaint. Complaints must be filed within 180 days of the alleged incident.
Additional resources
Contact us
Call the Title VI Team at 717-787-5891 with any questions or concerns.
If you speak another language, call 717-787-5891 (TTY: 711) for assistance.
How complaints are processed
If you feel you were treated unfairly because of your race, class, or national origin, you can file a formal complaint. You (or someone representing you) can write and sign the complaint. It should include the person's name, address, and phone number. Please provide as much information as possible to aid in our investigative process.
We can also process complaints sent by fax or email. If you have any questions or concerns, please call the Title VI Team at 717-787-5891.
PennDOT does not investigate complaints made against itself when they involve FHWA funding or grants. Instead, these complaints are sent to the FHWA Division Office, then to the FHWA Headquarters' Office of Civil Rights for review.
Complaints against PennDOT's subrecipients are handled following FHWA's approved procedures. All complaints are checked, except for when:
- The complaint is withdrawn by the complainant
- The complainant fails to provide additional required information after several attempts
- The complaint is not timely (filed within 180 days of the alleged incident)
- The complaint is involving an issue other than discrimination
- The complaint is not based on a protected class
Note: FHWA has the authority to make all final decisions, including dismissing complaints.
The Title VI Team utilizes federal guidance in the investigation process. There are three processes for investigating a complaint.
1. Investigative Plan (IP): A document is made to list problems and plans for how to solve them during an investigation. The IP is a private document used only by the investigator to stay focused on the issues.
2. Complaint Log: The Title VI Team keeps a complaint log to document all activity related to the complaint. The log includes:
- Complainant name and address
- Respondent name and address
- Basis(es) of the discrimination complaint
- Allegation(s) surrounding the discrimination complaint
- The date the discrimination complaint was filed
- The date remitted to FHWA
- The date the investigation was complete
- Disposition and date
- Other relevant information.
3. Complaint Documentation: PennDOT will send summaries of all documents related to FHWA complaints to FHWA within 60 days of when the complaint was made, for a final decision.
Once the complaint has been submitted, an investigation will begin. If more information is needed, someone will reach out to the constituent. When the investigation is complete, the constituent will receive a call or email to discuss the outcome of the investigation and any applicable next steps.
You may also send your complaint to one of the following:
Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission (PHRC)
Harrisburg Regional Office
333 Market Street, 8th Floor
Harrisburg, PA 17101
Phone: 717-787-9780
or 717-787-7279 (TTY)
Federal Highway Administration
U.S. Department of Transportation
Office of Civil Rights
1200 New Jersey Avenue, SE
8th Floor E81-105
Washington, DC 20590
202-366-0693
Federal Transit Administration
Office of Civil Rights
U.S. Department of Transportation
ATTN: Title VI Program Coordinator
East Building, 5th Floor - TCR
1200 New Jersey Ave., SE
Washington, DC 20590
U.S. Department of Justice
Civil Rights Division
950 Pennsylvania Avenue, NW
Washington, DC 20530
Phone: 202-514-3847
or 202-514-0716 (TDD)