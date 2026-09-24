Detours planned throughout next week. Only one detour will be in place at a time.

Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that nighttime detours will be in place next week at a resurfacing project on Route 72 (Quentin Road) and Route 322 in North Cornwall and West Cornwall townships, and Cornwall Borough, Lebanon County.

The detours will be Tuesday through Thursday from 6:00 PM to 6:00 AM for milling and paving operations. Only one detour will be in place at any time. The anticipated schedule is as follows, weather permitting. Please refer to the associated detour in the attached graphic:

Tuesday, September 29, from 6:00 PM until 6:00 AM the following morning:

Southbound Route 72 will be closed from where it splits with eastbound Route 322 to the Spring Hill Acres entrance. A detour will be in place using Route 117 (Ironmaster Road), Pinch Road and Cider Press Road. Westbound Route 322 traffic to southbound Route 72 should continue west to Route 117, then use the southbound Route 72 detour. Please refer to detour map 12.

Northbound Route 72 will be closed from the Spring Hill Acres entrance to the intersection of northbound Route 72 and westbound Route 322. A detour will be in place using Cider Press Road, Pinch Road, and Route 117 (Ironmaster Road) to northbound Route 72. Please refer to detour map 13.

Wednesday, September 30, from 6:00 PM until 6:00 AM the following morning:

Eastbound Route 322 will be closed from southbound Route 72/eastbound Route 322 to the eastbound and westbound Route 322 intersect. A detour will be in place using eastbound Route 419 and southbound Route 501. Please refer to detour map 6

Northbound Route 72 ramp to eastbound Route 322 will be closed. A detour will be in place using northbound Route 72, Route 117 (Ironmaster Road), and southbound 72 to eastbound Route 322. Please refer to detour map 14.

Thursday, October 1, from 6:00 PM until 6:00 AM the following morning:

Westbound Route 322 ramp to southbound Route 72 will be closed. A detour will be in place using westbound Route 322, Route 117 (Ironmaster Road), and eastbound Route 322 to southbound Route 72. Please refer to detour map 11.

Westbound Route 322 will be closed from the eastbound and westbound Route 322 split to its intersection with northbound Route 72. A detour will be in place using northbound Route 501 and westbound Route 419. Please refer to detour map 5.

All detours will be lifted and roads reopened to normal traffic by 6:00 AM.

The work is weather permitting and may be rescheduled due to inclement weather.

This project consists of base replacement, milling, guiderail updates, drainage replacements, sign and overhead signing replacement, pavement marking updates, and other miscellaneous construction on Route 72 from the Lancaster County line in West Earl Township, to Rocherty Road in North Cornwall Township, Lebanon County, and also on Route 322 from just north and south of the section of Route 322 that runs concurrently with Route 72 as a four-lane divided highway.

Most of the work will be at night, but some day work may be during the day. There will be single lane restrictions, as well as overnight detours for ramps and roadway sections within the project limits. Updated press releases will be issued prior to the implementation of any detours.

Pennsy Supply Company, Inc., of Harrisburg is the contractor on the $7,009,000 project. All work is expected to be completed by December 3, 2026.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry and York counties at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict8.

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MEDIA CONTACT: Mike Crochunis, mcrochunis@pa.gov or 717-418-5017

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Please refer to the attached graphic for work locations and detours.