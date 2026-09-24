There will be lane restrictions under flagging during daylight work hours.

Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that utility pole replacement work is scheduled to begin next week on Wise Road (Route 2049) between Route 851 (Bryansville Road) and Hushon Road in Peach Bottom Road, York County.

Weather permitting, this work will begin on Monday, September 28, and continue daily from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM through October. There will be lane restrictions under flagging during daylight work hours. Weekend work will be scheduled, if necessary.

Travelers are reminded to be alert for this operation, to obey work zone signs, and to use caution when driving through work zones for their safety, as well as for the safety of the road crew.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry and York counties at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict8.

Find PennDOT news on X, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

MEDIA CONTACT: Mike Crochunis, mcrochunis@pa.gov or 717-418-5017

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