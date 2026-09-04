Expect a right lane restriction on September 9 from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM.

Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that a bridge inspection will be performed next week on the Route 462 (East King Street) bridge over the Conestoga River at the Lancaster-East Lampeter Township Line in Lancaster County.

Weather permitting, a crew will inspect the bridge on Wednesday, September 9, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM. There will be a right lane and shoulder restriction on eastbound Route 462 during working hours.

Inspectors plan to view the bridge using a snooper crane from the road.

Travelers are reminded to be alert for this operation, to obey work zone signs, and to use caution when driving through work zones for their safety, as well as for the safety of the inspection crew.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry and York counties at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict8.

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CONTACT: Mike Crochunis, mcrochunis@pa.gov or 717-418-5017

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Please refer to the bridge location map below: