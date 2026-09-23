Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that Route 34 (Spring Road) is now open to unrestricted two-way traffic at Trout Run in Centre Township, Perry County.

The project to replace the second of two culverts on Route 34 began on June 8.

The culvert has been replaced, the road reconstructed, the temporary traffic signals have been removed, and nearby Huckleberry Road and Seiders Road have reopened to traffic.

Final wearing course paving, seeding, and other miscellaneous items will be completed over the next three weeks. Daytime short-term single lane restrictions will be used to complete the remaining work.

In 2025, the first structure under this contract was replaced on Route 34 (Carlisle Street) spanning Dutch Canal in New Bloomfield Borough.

JVI Group, Inc., of York Springs, PA, is the contractor on this $2,911,862 project.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry and York counties at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict8.

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MEDIA CONTACT: Mike Crochunis, mcrochunis@pa.gov or 717-418-5017

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Please refer to the project location map below: