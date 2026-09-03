Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that next week prep work will start on an approximately 1.4-mile concrete pavement repair and resurfacing project on Route 24 (Mount Zion Road and Sherman Street Ext.) between Eastern Boulevard and 800 feet north of Pleasant Valley Road along with the on and off ramps at the Route 30 interchange in Springettsbury and East Manchester townships, York County.

Weather permitting, work will begin Thursday, September 10. There will be nighttime single-lane restrictions under flagging this month Sunday through Thursday from 7:00 PM to 6:00 AM for pavement patching, brush clearing, and shoulder rock work.

J.D. Eckman, Inc., of Atglen, PA, is the contractor for this $6,817,117 project. This project consists of drainage work, base replacement, shoulder work, accelerated concrete pavement patching, bridge deck scarification, repairs, and overlay, milling, paving, guiderail installation, and other miscellaneous construction. All work is expected to be completed by December 24, 2027.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry and York counties at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict8.

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MEDIA CONTACT: Mike Crochunis, mcrochunis@pa.gov or 717-418-5017

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Please refer to the project location map below: