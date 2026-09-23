A STOP condition will be in place for North Hills Road traffic heading to Interstate 83.

Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that a PennDOT maintenance crew in York County is scheduled to perform bridge deck patching Saturday on the northbound Interstate 83 bridge spanning the railroad at mile marker 19.1 near Exit 19 in Springettsbury Township.

Weather permitting, this work will be performed on Saturday, September 26, from 8:00 AM to 3:00 PM. A right lane closure will be in place during work hours.

This work will be just north of the ramp from North Hills Road to northbound I-83. North Hills Road traffic will be required to stop at the end of the ramp and transition to the left lane of I-83 through the work zone.

Travelers should be alert and drive with caution through the work zone.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry and York counties at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict8.

Find PennDOT news on X, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

MEDIA CONTACT: Mike Crochunis, mcrochunis@pa.gov or 717-418-5017

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Please refer to the project location map below: