Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that there will be a daytime sidewalk and right lane closure next week on the Market Street Bridge spanning the Susquehanna River between Harrisburg and City Island in Dauphin County so an inspection can be performed.

Weather permitting, this work will be performed on Wednesday, September 9.

The northern (upstream) sidewalk and adjacent right lane of the westbound travel lanes will be closed from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM. One westbound travel lane will remain open, as well as the southern (downstream) sidewalk adjacent to the eastbound travel lanes and both eastbound travel lanes. Pedestrians attempting to cross the bridge at the closed sidewalk will be directed to cross to the open sidewalk by using the designated pedestrian at-grade crossings.

Travelers are reminded to be alert for these operations, to obey work zone signs, and to use caution when driving through work zones for their safety, as well as for the safety of the inspection crew.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry and York counties at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict8.

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MEDIA CONTACT: Mike Crochunis, mcrochunis@pa.gov or 717-418-5017

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Please refer to the bridge location map below: