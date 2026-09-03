Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that a bridge inspection will be performed next week on the Harvey Taylor Bridge (Route 3016) in Wormleysburg Borough, Cumberland County.

Weather permitting, this work will be performed from 9:00 AM until 3:00 PM on Thursday, September 10. There will be a daytime lane shift on Route 11/15 while two-way traffic is maintained under the bridge.

Travelers are reminded to be alert for this operation, to obey work zone signs, and to use caution when driving through work zones for their safety, as well as for the safety of the inspection crew.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry and York counties at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict8.

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MEDIA CONTACT: Mike Crochunis, mcrochunis@pa.gov or 717-418-5017

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Please refer to the bridge location map below: