Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that there will be a daytime sidewalk closure on the Harvey Taylor Bridge (Forster Street) spanning the Susquehanna River between Cumberland and Dauphin counties so an inspection can be performed.

Weather permitting, this work will be performed on Tuesday, September 8.

The southern (downstream) sidewalk adjacent to the eastbound travel lanes will be closed from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM. The northern (upstream) sidewalk adjacent to the westbound travel lanes and all travel lanes each direction will remain open. Pedestrians attempting to cross the bridge at the closed sidewalk will be directed to cross to the open sidewalk by using the designated pedestrian at-grade crossing on the Dauphin County end and the pedestrian underpass on the Cumberland County end.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry and York counties at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict8.

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MEDIA CONTACT: Mike Crochunis, mcrochunis@pa.gov or 717-418-5017

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Please refer to the bridge location map below: