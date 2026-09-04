PA Turnpike Road Construction to Close Valley Road in Tredyffrin Township

King of Prussia, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission will perform road construction that will close Valley Road in Tredyffrin Township, Chester County, beginning on Friday, September 18.

Drivers are advised of the following travel restriction:

Friday, September 18 at 6:00 AM, through Tuesday, September 22 at 6:00 AM, Valley Road will be closed and detoured 24 hours a day between Yellow Springs Road and Swedesford Road. During the closure, drivers will be directed to use Yellow Springs Road, Route 29 (Morehall Road), and Swedesford Road.

Local access will be maintained at all times. Drivers are advised to allow extra time when traveling near the work area or along the detour route because backups and delays will occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

The Pennsylvania Turnpike will complete this work under a PennDOT Highway Occupancy Permit.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District6.

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MEDIA CONTACT: Helen Reinbrecht, hreinbrech@pa.gov

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