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    New Traffic Pattern Preparations Continue Under First Major Phase of I-95 Reconstruction at Allegheny Avenue in Northeast Philadelphia

     

    New traffic pattern expected to be in place by October 10

     

    September 23, 2026

    Philadelphia, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that preparations for a new traffic pattern will continue over the next two weeks for Interstate 95 drivers under the first major phase of the $311 million I-95/AF3 project that will reconstruct and widen 1.3 miles of I-95 in both directions between Tioga Street and Wheatsheaf Lane in Northeast Philadelphia.

    Drivers are advised of the following travel restrictions:

    The new AF3 traffic pattern will shift three northbound I-95 lanes to the median area for approximately two years to allow for the reconstruction of northbound I-95 and its bridges between Tioga Street and Wheatsheaf Lane. Four lanes of southbound traffic will be maintained through the AF3 work zone during this phase.

    The AF3 pattern will align with the existing I-95/BR3 traffic pattern to the north.

    Drivers are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work areas because backups and delays may occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

    For more information on PennDOT’s I-95 reconstruction program, visit www.95revive.com.

    Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.  

    Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District6.

    Find PennDOT news on X, Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn. 

    MEDIA CONTACT: Brad Rudolph, bradrudolph@pa.gov

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