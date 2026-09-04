Philadelphia, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today barrier adjustments and lighting repair will occur at night next week on Interstate 95 in Northeast Philadelphia.

Drivers are advised of the following travel restrictions:

Tuesday, September 8, from 8:00 PM to 6:00 AM the following morning, a left lane closure will be in place on southbound I-95 between the Betsy Ross Bridge and Allegheny Avenue interchanges for barrier adjustments.

Tuesday, September 8, through Friday, September 11, from 9:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning, a lane closure will be in place on southbound I-95 between the Bridge Street and Allegheny Avenue interchanges for lighting repairs.

Wednesday, September 9, from 8:00 PM to 6:00 AM the following morning, lane closures will be in place on northbound I-95 between the Allegheny Avenue and Betsy Ross Bridge interchanges for barrier adjustments and sign installation. A left lane closure is also planned at this time on the ramp from northbound I-95 to the Betsy Ross Bridge.

The barrier adjustments are required for an upcoming traffic shift that will take place in late September under the first major phase of PennDOT’s $311 million I-95/AF3 project that will reconstruct and widen 1.3 miles of I-95 in both directions between Tioga Street and Wheatsheaf Lane in Northeast Philadelphia.

The traffic shift will move three northbound I-95 lanes to the median area for approximately two years to allow for the reconstruction of northbound I-95 and its bridges between Tioga Street and Wheatsheaf Lane. This pattern will align with the existing I-95/BR3 traffic pattern to the north. Four lanes of southbound traffic will be maintained through the AF3 work zone during this phase.

Drivers are advised to allow extra time when traveling near the work areas because backups and delays will occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

For more information on these projects and PennDOT’s I-95 reconstruction program, visit www.95revive.com.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District6.

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MEDIA CONTACT: Brad Rudolph, bradrudolph@pa.gov

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