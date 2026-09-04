Route 378 Resurfacing Project in City of Bethlehem, Lehigh County

Bethlehem, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) Engineering District 5 announced today work will begin on Tuesday, September 8 on a project to resurface Route 378 between US 22 and the Hill-to-Hill Bridge in the City of Bethlehem, Lehigh County.

The project involves milling and paving, concrete patching, base repairs, joint repairs, bridge deck repairs and overlay, guide rail upgrades, and new pavement marking along mainline Route 378 and the ramps at the interchanges with Catasauqua Road, 8th Avenue, and Center City exit.

Drivers should be aware that beginning Tuesday, September 8, Route 378 will have a weeknight (Sunday through Thursday) lane restrictions in both directions from 7:00PM to 6:00AM. Work will be ongoing through November and will restart in the spring.

Additional information about traffic restrictions will be announced when available.

J.D. Eckman, Inc. Atglen, PA is the general contractor on the $ 12,867,137 project that is anticipated to be completed in December 2027.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Berks, Carbon. Lehigh, Monroe, Northampton, and Schuylkill counties at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict5.

Find PennDOT news on X, Facebook, and Instagram.

# # #

