District 5 Upcoming Road Work

County: Berks
Municipality: Wyomissing Borough
Road Name: US 222/US 422
Between: Broadcasting Road And Paper Mill Road
Type Of Work: Other
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Contractor
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Shoulder restriction for surveying work.
Start: 09/28/26
Estimated End: 09/29/26
In Effect (time of day): 09:00 AM To 03:00 PMWill rain cause delays? No
County: Berks
Municipality: Wahington Twp.
Road Name: Hill Church Road
Between: Oberholtzer Road And Wissinger Road
Type Of Work: Drainage
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Road closure. Expect delays and please follow detour. Detour will utilize Race Street, Hill Church Road, Moyer Road, and Wissinger Road.
Start: 09/28/26
Estimated End: 10/02/26
In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Berks
Municipality: Reading/Cumru Twp.
Road Name: US 422
Between: Mt Penn Exit And North Wyomissing Blvd
Type Of Work: Brush Cutting
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Nighttime
Restriction: Lane closure both directions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone.
Start: 09/28/26
Estimated End: 10/02/26
In Effect (time of day): 07:00 PM To 03:00 AM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Berks
Municipality: Bethel Twp.
Road Name: Interstate 78
Between: Lebanon County Line And Exit 23 (Shartlesville)
Type Of Work: Road Sign Work
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Shoulder restriction.
Start: 09/28/26
Estimated End: 10/01/26
In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Berks
Municipality: Bethel Twp.
Road Name: Route 501
Between: Airport Road And Schuylkill County Line
Type Of Work: Shoulder Work/Widening
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restrictions with flagging. Expect delays and please use caution while driving through the work zone.
Start: 10/02/26
Estimated End: 10/02/26
In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Berks
Municipality: Exeter twp.
Road Name: Shelborne Road
Between: Kerr Road And Hunters Run Road
Type Of Work: Utility Work
Work Being Done By: Local Utility
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Road will be closed and detoured for sewer work being performed under a Highway Occupancy permit. Detour will utilize Kerr Road and Route 562.
Start: 09/28/26
Estimated End: 11/20/26
In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 04:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? No
County: Lehigh
Municipality: City of Allentown
Road Name: Lehigh Street
Between: Vultee Street And Jefferson Street
Type Of Work: Utility Work
Work Being Done By: Local Utility
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction both directions for utility work.
Start: 09/28/26
Estimated End: 10/16/26
In Effect (time of day): 09:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? No
County: Monroe
Municipality: Barrett Twp.
Road Name: Route 447
Between: Route 390 And Route 191
Type Of Work: Other
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction for pipe work. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.
Start: 09/28/26
Estimated End: 09/30/26
In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Monroe
Municipality: Tobyhanna Twp.
Road Name: Main Street
Between: Gouldsboro Road And PA 611
Type Of Work: Pothole Patching
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.
Start: 10/01/26
Estimated End: 10/02/26
In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Monroe
Municipality: East Stroudsburg Borough
Road Name: King Street
Between: Business Route 209 And Stokes Avenue
Type Of Work: Bridge Repair
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.
Start: 10/02/26
Estimated End: 10/02/26
In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Monroe
Municipality: Pocono Twp.
Road Name: PA 611
Between: Golden Slipper Road And Crossing
Type Of Work: Crack Sealing
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Nighttime
Restriction: Lane restriction. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.
Start: 09/27/26
Estimated End: 09/29/26
In Effect (time of day): 08:00 PM To 06:00 AM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Monroe
Municipality: Hamilton Twp.
Road Name: Cherry Valley Road
Between: Old Route 115 And Middle Easton Belmont Pike
Type Of Work: Crack Sealing
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Nighttime
Restriction: Lane restriction. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.
Start: 09/29/26
Estimated End: 10/01/26
In Effect (time of day): 08:00 PM To 06:00 AM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Monroe
Municipality: Eldred Twp.
Road Name: Molasses Valley Road
Between: Weir Mountain Road And Silver Spring Road
Type Of Work: Brush Cutting
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.
Start: 09/28/26
Estimated End: 09/28/26
In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Monroe
Municipality: Polk Twp.
Road Name: US 209
Between: County Line And Vixen Drive
Type Of Work: Brush Cutting
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.
Start: 09/29/26
Estimated End: 09/29/26
In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Monroe
Municipality: Eldred Twp.
Road Name: Molasses Valley Road
Between: Weir Mountain Road And Silver Spring Road
Type Of Work: Brush Cutting
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.
Start: 09/30/26
Estimated End: 10/01/26
In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Monroe
Municipality: Eldred Twp.
Road Name: Fiddletown Road
Between: Molasses Valley Road And Kunkletown Road
Type Of Work: Brush Cutting
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.
Start: 10/02/26
Estimated End: 10/02/26
In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Monroe
Municipality: Hamilton Twp.
Road Name: US 209
Between: Lehighton Exit And PA 33
Type Of Work: Other
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction for Mastic. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.
Start: 09/28/26
Estimated End: 10/01/26
In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Monroe
Municipality: Middle Smithfield Twp.
Road Name: Marshalls Creek Road
Between: Route 402 And Snow Hill Road
Type Of Work: Pothole Patching
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.
Start: 10/02/26
Estimated End: 10/02/26
In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Monroe
Municipality: Tunkhannock Twp.
Road Name: Long Pond Road
Between: PA 115 And Roads End Road
Type Of Work: Other
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction for skid steer patching. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.
Start: 09/28/26
Estimated End: 09/29/26
In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Monroe
Municipality: Tunkhannock Twp.
Road Name: Long Pond Road
Between: PA 115 And PA 940
Type Of Work: Pothole Patching
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.
Start: 09/30/26
Estimated End: 10/01/26
In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Monroe
Municipality: Tunkhannock Twp.
Road Name: Kuhenbeaker Road
Between: PA 115 And Long Pond Road
Type Of Work: Pothole Patching
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.
Start: 10/02/26
Estimated End: 10/02/26
In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Monroe
Municipality: Hamilton Twp.
Road Name: Rimrock Drive
Between: PA 611 And Business Route 209
Type Of Work: Crack Sealing
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.
Start: 09/28/26
Estimated End: 09/30/26
In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Monroe
Municipality: Pocono Twp.
Road Name: PA 611
Between: Middle Easton Belmont Pike And Golden Slipper Road
Type Of Work: Other
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction for Bridge Inspection. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.
Start: 10/01/26
Estimated End: 10/01/26
In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Monroe
Municipality: Hamilton Twp.
Road Name: Cherry Valley Road
Between: Old Route 115 And Middle Easton Belmont Pike
Type Of Work: Crack Sealing
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.
Start: 10/02/26
Estimated End: 10/02/26
In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Monroe
Municipality: Multiple
Road Name: Multiple
Type Of Work: Other
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Mowing Bowls
Start: 09/28/26
Estimated End: 10/02/26
In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Northampton
Municipality: Bethlehem Township
Road Name: Willow Park Road
Between: Freemansburg Avenue And Easton Avenue
Type Of Work: Other
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start: 09/28/26
Estimated End: 09/29/26
In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Northampton
Municipality: Palmer Township
Road Name: Stones Crossing
Between: Freemansburg Avenue And William Penn Highway
Type Of Work: Other
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start: 09/30/26
Estimated End: 09/30/26
In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Northampton
Municipality: Palmer Township
Road Name: Stones Crossing
Between: Freemansburg Avenue And William Penn Highway
Type Of Work: Other
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start: 10/02/26
Estimated End: 10/02/26
In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Northampton
Municipality: Williams Twp.
Road Name: Tumble Creek Road/Cider Press Road
Between: Lower Saucon Road And Morgan Hill Road
Type Of Work: Other
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start: 09/28/26
Estimated End: 09/28/26
In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Northampton
Municipality: Williams Twp.
Road Name: Cedarville Road
Between: Route 611 And Morgan Hill Road
Type Of Work: Other
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start: 09/29/26
Estimated End: 09/30/26
In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Northampton
Municipality: Lower Saucon Twp.
Road Name: Black River Road
Between: Route 378 And Bingen Road
Type Of Work: Other
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start: 10/02/26
Estimated End: 10/02/26
In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Northampton
Municipality: Forks Twp.
Road Name: Bushkill Drive
Between: Uhler Road And Arndt Road
Type Of Work: Pothole Patching
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start: 09/28/26
Estimated End: 09/30/26
In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Northampton
Municipality: Forks Twp.
Road Name: Bushkill Drive
Between: Uhler Road And Arndt Road
Type Of Work: Pothole Patching
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start: 10/02/26
Estimated End: 10/02/26
In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Northampton
Municipality: Bushkill Twsp
Road Name: Jacobsburg Road
Between: Bushkill Center Road And Lehigh Avenue
Type Of Work: Brush Cutting
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start: 09/28/26
Estimated End: 09/29/26
In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Northampton
Municipality: Washington Twsp
Road Name: SR 1015/ Main Street
Between: True Blue Road And Mount Pleasant Road
Type Of Work: Other
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Road Closure.
Start: 09/30/26
Estimated End: 09/30/26
In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Northampton
Municipality: Washington Twsp
Road Name: SR 1015/ Main Street
Between: True Blue Road And Mount Pleasant Road
Type Of Work: Other
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Road Closure.
Start: 10/02/26
Estimated End: 10/02/26
In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Northampton
Municipality: Plainfield Twp.
Road Name: Sullivan Trail
Between: Main Street And Lehigh Avenue
Type Of Work: Crack Sealing
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start: 09/28/26
Estimated End: 09/29/26
In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Northampton
Municipality: Plainfield Twp.
Road Name: Church Road
Between: Sullivan Trail And Rasleytown Road
Type Of Work: Brush Cutting
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start: 09/30/26
Estimated End: 09/30/26
In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Northampton
Municipality: Lower Mt Bethel Twp.
Road Name: Uhler Road
Between: Richmond Road And Short Road
Type Of Work: Brush Cutting
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start: 10/02/26
Estimated End: 10/02/26
In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Northampton
Municipality: Lehigh Twp.
Road Name: Howertown Road
Between: Kreidersville Road And Nor-Bath Boulevard
Type Of Work: Other
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start: 09/28/26
Estimated End: 09/30/26
In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Northampton
Municipality: Moore Twp.
Road Name: Seemsville Road
Between: Cesanek Drive And Lehigh Drive
Type Of Work: Other
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start: 10/02/26
Estimated End: 10/02/26
In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Northampton
Municipality: Upper Nazareth Twp.
Road Name: Cherry Hill Road
Between: Aluta Mill Road And Young Road
Type Of Work: Other
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start: 09/28/26
Estimated End: 09/29/26
In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Northampton
Municipality: Allen Twp.
Road Name: Old Carriage Road
Between: Airport Road And Sickle Road
Type Of Work: Other
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start: 09/30/26
Estimated End: 09/30/26
In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Northampton
Municipality: Moore Twp.
Road Name: Scenic Drive
Between: Williams Road And Kern Road
Type Of Work: Other
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start: 10/02/26
Estimated End: 10/02/26
In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Northampton
Municipality: Moore Twp.
Road Name: Old Carriage Road
Between: Airport Road And Howertown Road
Type Of Work: Other
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start: 09/28/26
Estimated End: 09/30/26
In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Northampton
Municipality: Moore Twsp
Road Name: S Hokendauqua
Between: Lehigh Drive And Mountain View Drive
Type Of Work: Other
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start: 10/02/26
Estimated End: 10/02/26
In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Northampton
Municipality: Various
Road Name: Interstate 78
Between: Exit 67 (PA 412) And Exit 75 (To PA 611)
Type Of Work: Other
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Contractor
Type Of Restriction: Nighttime
Restriction: Lane restriction for concrete repairs.
Start: 09/28/26
Estimated End: 10/03/26
In Effect (time of day): 08:00 PM To 06:00 AM
Will rain cause delays? No
County: Northampton
Municipality: Bethlehem Township
Road Name: US 22 at Hecktown Road
Between: PA 191 And PA 33
Type Of Work: Bridge Repair
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Contractor
Type Of Restriction: Nighttime
Restriction: US 22 will be closed and detoured for bridge demolition work on the Hecktown Road Bridge over US 22. Work is part of the ongoing Hecktown Road Bridge Replacement Project. Detour will utilize PA 191 and PA 33. Please use caution and expect delays.
Start: 09/27/26
Estimated End: 09/27/26
In Effect (time of day): 12:00 AM To 04:00 AM
Will rain cause delays? No
County: Schuylkill
Municipality: Foster & Frailey Townships
Road Name: Interstate 81 South
Between: Exit 107 (US 209) And Exit 116 (PA 901)
Type Of Work: Crack Sealing
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Southbound lane restriction.
Start: 09/28/26
Estimated End: 10/01/26
In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? No
County: Schuylkill
Municipality: Kline & Delano Townships
Road Name: Interstate 81 South
Between: Exit 134 (Delano) And Exit 138 (PA 309)
Type Of Work: Bridge Repair
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Southbound lane restriction.
Start: 09/29/26
Estimated End: 09/29/26
In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? No
County: Schuylkill
Municipality: Kline & Delano Townships
Road Name: Interstate 81 North
Between: Exit 134 (Delano) And Exit 138 (PA 309)
Type Of Work: Bridge Repair
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Northbound lane restriction.
Start: 09/30/26
Estimated End: 09/30/26
In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? No
County: Schuylkill
Municipality: Kline & Delano Townships
Road Name: Interstate 81 North
Between: Exit 119 (Highridge Park Road) And Exit 138 (PA 309)
Type Of Work: Litter Removal
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Moving operation on shoulder.
Start: 09/28/26
Estimated End: 10/01/26
In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? No