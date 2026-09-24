District 5 Upcoming Road Work

County: Berks

Municipality: Wyomissing Borough

Road Name: US 222/US 422

Between: Broadcasting Road And Paper Mill Road

Type Of Work: Other

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Contractor

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Shoulder restriction for surveying work.

Start: 09/28/26

Estimated End: 09/29/26

In Effect (time of day): 09:00 AM To 03:00 PMWill rain cause delays? No



County: Berks

Municipality: Wahington Twp.

Road Name: Hill Church Road

Between: Oberholtzer Road And Wissinger Road

Type Of Work: Drainage

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Road closure. Expect delays and please follow detour. Detour will utilize Race Street, Hill Church Road, Moyer Road, and Wissinger Road.

Start: 09/28/26

Estimated End: 10/02/26

In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Berks

Municipality: Reading/Cumru Twp.

Road Name: US 422

Between: Mt Penn Exit And North Wyomissing Blvd

Type Of Work: Brush Cutting

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Nighttime

Restriction: Lane closure both directions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone.

Start: 09/28/26

Estimated End: 10/02/26

In Effect (time of day): 07:00 PM To 03:00 AM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Berks

Municipality: Bethel Twp.

Road Name: Interstate 78

Between: Lebanon County Line And Exit 23 (Shartlesville)

Type Of Work: Road Sign Work

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Shoulder restriction.

Start: 09/28/26

Estimated End: 10/01/26

In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Berks

Municipality: Bethel Twp.

Road Name: Route 501

Between: Airport Road And Schuylkill County Line

Type Of Work: Shoulder Work/Widening

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restrictions with flagging. Expect delays and please use caution while driving through the work zone.

Start: 10/02/26

Estimated End: 10/02/26

In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Berks

Municipality: Exeter twp.

Road Name: Shelborne Road

Between: Kerr Road And Hunters Run Road

Type Of Work: Utility Work

Work Being Done By: Local Utility

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Road will be closed and detoured for sewer work being performed under a Highway Occupancy permit. Detour will utilize Kerr Road and Route 562.

Start: 09/28/26

Estimated End: 11/20/26

In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 04:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? No



County: Lehigh

Municipality: City of Allentown

Road Name: Lehigh Street

Between: Vultee Street And Jefferson Street

Type Of Work: Utility Work

Work Being Done By: Local Utility

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction both directions for utility work.

Start: 09/28/26

Estimated End: 10/16/26

In Effect (time of day): 09:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? No



County: Monroe

Municipality: Barrett Twp.

Road Name: Route 447

Between: Route 390 And Route 191

Type Of Work: Other

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction for pipe work. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.

Start: 09/28/26

Estimated End: 09/30/26

In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Monroe

Municipality: Tobyhanna Twp.

Road Name: Main Street

Between: Gouldsboro Road And PA 611

Type Of Work: Pothole Patching

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.

Start: 10/01/26

Estimated End: 10/02/26

In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Monroe

Municipality: East Stroudsburg Borough

Road Name: King Street

Between: Business Route 209 And Stokes Avenue

Type Of Work: Bridge Repair

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.

Start: 10/02/26

Estimated End: 10/02/26

In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Monroe

Municipality: Pocono Twp.

Road Name: PA 611

Between: Golden Slipper Road And Crossing

Type Of Work: Crack Sealing

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Nighttime

Restriction: Lane restriction. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.

Start: 09/27/26

Estimated End: 09/29/26

In Effect (time of day): 08:00 PM To 06:00 AM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Monroe

Municipality: Hamilton Twp.

Road Name: Cherry Valley Road

Between: Old Route 115 And Middle Easton Belmont Pike

Type Of Work: Crack Sealing

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Nighttime

Restriction: Lane restriction. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.

Start: 09/29/26

Estimated End: 10/01/26

In Effect (time of day): 08:00 PM To 06:00 AM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Monroe

Municipality: Eldred Twp.

Road Name: Molasses Valley Road

Between: Weir Mountain Road And Silver Spring Road

Type Of Work: Brush Cutting

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.

Start: 09/28/26

Estimated End: 09/28/26

In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Monroe

Municipality: Polk Twp.

Road Name: US 209

Between: County Line And Vixen Drive

Type Of Work: Brush Cutting

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.

Start: 09/29/26

Estimated End: 09/29/26

In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Monroe

Municipality: Eldred Twp.

Road Name: Molasses Valley Road

Between: Weir Mountain Road And Silver Spring Road

Type Of Work: Brush Cutting

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.

Start: 09/30/26

Estimated End: 10/01/26

In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Monroe

Municipality: Eldred Twp.

Road Name: Fiddletown Road

Between: Molasses Valley Road And Kunkletown Road

Type Of Work: Brush Cutting

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.

Start: 10/02/26

Estimated End: 10/02/26

In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Monroe

Municipality: Hamilton Twp.

Road Name: US 209

Between: Lehighton Exit And PA 33

Type Of Work: Other

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction for Mastic. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.

Start: 09/28/26

Estimated End: 10/01/26

In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Monroe

Municipality: Middle Smithfield Twp.

Road Name: Marshalls Creek Road

Between: Route 402 And Snow Hill Road

Type Of Work: Pothole Patching

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.

Start: 10/02/26

Estimated End: 10/02/26

In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Monroe

Municipality: Tunkhannock Twp.

Road Name: Long Pond Road

Between: PA 115 And Roads End Road

Type Of Work: Other

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction for skid steer patching. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.

Start: 09/28/26

Estimated End: 09/29/26

In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Monroe

Municipality: Tunkhannock Twp.

Road Name: Long Pond Road

Between: PA 115 And PA 940

Type Of Work: Pothole Patching

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.

Start: 09/30/26

Estimated End: 10/01/26

In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Monroe

Municipality: Tunkhannock Twp.

Road Name: Kuhenbeaker Road

Between: PA 115 And Long Pond Road

Type Of Work: Pothole Patching

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.

Start: 10/02/26

Estimated End: 10/02/26

In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Monroe

Municipality: Hamilton Twp.

Road Name: Rimrock Drive

Between: PA 611 And Business Route 209

Type Of Work: Crack Sealing

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.

Start: 09/28/26

Estimated End: 09/30/26

In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Monroe

Municipality: Pocono Twp.

Road Name: PA 611

Between: Middle Easton Belmont Pike And Golden Slipper Road

Type Of Work: Other

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction for Bridge Inspection. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.

Start: 10/01/26

Estimated End: 10/01/26

In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Monroe

Municipality: Hamilton Twp.

Road Name: Cherry Valley Road

Between: Old Route 115 And Middle Easton Belmont Pike

Type Of Work: Crack Sealing

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.

Start: 10/02/26

Estimated End: 10/02/26

In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Monroe

Municipality: Multiple

Road Name: Multiple

Type Of Work: Other

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Mowing Bowls

Start: 09/28/26

Estimated End: 10/02/26

In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Northampton

Municipality: Bethlehem Township

Road Name: Willow Park Road

Between: Freemansburg Avenue And Easton Avenue

Type Of Work: Other

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start: 09/28/26

Estimated End: 09/29/26

In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Northampton

Municipality: Palmer Township

Road Name: Stones Crossing

Between: Freemansburg Avenue And William Penn Highway

Type Of Work: Other

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start: 09/30/26

Estimated End: 09/30/26

In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Northampton

Municipality: Palmer Township

Road Name: Stones Crossing

Between: Freemansburg Avenue And William Penn Highway

Type Of Work: Other

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start: 10/02/26

Estimated End: 10/02/26

In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Northampton

Municipality: Williams Twp.

Road Name: Tumble Creek Road/Cider Press Road

Between: Lower Saucon Road And Morgan Hill Road

Type Of Work: Other

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start: 09/28/26

Estimated End: 09/28/26

In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Northampton

Municipality: Williams Twp.

Road Name: Cedarville Road

Between: Route 611 And Morgan Hill Road

Type Of Work: Other

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start: 09/29/26

Estimated End: 09/30/26

In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Northampton

Municipality: Lower Saucon Twp.

Road Name: Black River Road

Between: Route 378 And Bingen Road

Type Of Work: Other

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start: 10/02/26

Estimated End: 10/02/26

In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Northampton

Municipality: Forks Twp.

Road Name: Bushkill Drive

Between: Uhler Road And Arndt Road

Type Of Work: Pothole Patching

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start: 09/28/26

Estimated End: 09/30/26

In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Northampton

Municipality: Forks Twp.

Road Name: Bushkill Drive

Between: Uhler Road And Arndt Road

Type Of Work: Pothole Patching

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start: 10/02/26

Estimated End: 10/02/26

In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Northampton

Municipality: Bushkill Twsp

Road Name: Jacobsburg Road

Between: Bushkill Center Road And Lehigh Avenue

Type Of Work: Brush Cutting

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start: 09/28/26

Estimated End: 09/29/26

In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Northampton

Municipality: Washington Twsp

Road Name: SR 1015/ Main Street

Between: True Blue Road And Mount Pleasant Road

Type Of Work: Other

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Road Closure.

Start: 09/30/26

Estimated End: 09/30/26

In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Northampton

Municipality: Washington Twsp

Road Name: SR 1015/ Main Street

Between: True Blue Road And Mount Pleasant Road

Type Of Work: Other

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Road Closure.

Start: 10/02/26

Estimated End: 10/02/26

In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Northampton

Municipality: Plainfield Twp.

Road Name: Sullivan Trail

Between: Main Street And Lehigh Avenue

Type Of Work: Crack Sealing

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start: 09/28/26

Estimated End: 09/29/26

In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Northampton

Municipality: Plainfield Twp.

Road Name: Church Road

Between: Sullivan Trail And Rasleytown Road

Type Of Work: Brush Cutting

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start: 09/30/26

Estimated End: 09/30/26

In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Northampton

Municipality: Lower Mt Bethel Twp.

Road Name: Uhler Road

Between: Richmond Road And Short Road

Type Of Work: Brush Cutting

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start: 10/02/26

Estimated End: 10/02/26

In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Northampton

Municipality: Lehigh Twp.

Road Name: Howertown Road

Between: Kreidersville Road And Nor-Bath Boulevard

Type Of Work: Other

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start: 09/28/26

Estimated End: 09/30/26

In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Northampton

Municipality: Moore Twp.

Road Name: Seemsville Road

Between: Cesanek Drive And Lehigh Drive

Type Of Work: Other

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start: 10/02/26

Estimated End: 10/02/26

In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Northampton

Municipality: Upper Nazareth Twp.

Road Name: Cherry Hill Road

Between: Aluta Mill Road And Young Road

Type Of Work: Other

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start: 09/28/26

Estimated End: 09/29/26

In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Northampton

Municipality: Allen Twp.

Road Name: Old Carriage Road

Between: Airport Road And Sickle Road

Type Of Work: Other

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start: 09/30/26

Estimated End: 09/30/26

In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Northampton

Municipality: Moore Twp.

Road Name: Scenic Drive

Between: Williams Road And Kern Road

Type Of Work: Other

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start: 10/02/26

Estimated End: 10/02/26

In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Northampton

Municipality: Moore Twp.

Road Name: Old Carriage Road

Between: Airport Road And Howertown Road

Type Of Work: Other

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start: 09/28/26

Estimated End: 09/30/26

In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Northampton

Municipality: Moore Twsp

Road Name: S Hokendauqua

Between: Lehigh Drive And Mountain View Drive

Type Of Work: Other

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start: 10/02/26

Estimated End: 10/02/26

In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Northampton

Municipality: Various

Road Name: Interstate 78

Between: Exit 67 (PA 412) And Exit 75 (To PA 611)

Type Of Work: Other

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Contractor

Type Of Restriction: Nighttime

Restriction: Lane restriction for concrete repairs.

Start: 09/28/26

Estimated End: 10/03/26

In Effect (time of day): 08:00 PM To 06:00 AM

Will rain cause delays? No



County: Northampton

Municipality: Bethlehem Township

Road Name: US 22 at Hecktown Road

Between: PA 191 And PA 33

Type Of Work: Bridge Repair

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Contractor

Type Of Restriction: Nighttime

Restriction: US 22 will be closed and detoured for bridge demolition work on the Hecktown Road Bridge over US 22. Work is part of the ongoing Hecktown Road Bridge Replacement Project. Detour will utilize PA 191 and PA 33. Please use caution and expect delays.

Start: 09/27/26

Estimated End: 09/27/26

In Effect (time of day): 12:00 AM To 04:00 AM

Will rain cause delays? No



County: Schuylkill

Municipality: Foster & Frailey Townships

Road Name: Interstate 81 South

Between: Exit 107 (US 209) And Exit 116 (PA 901)

Type Of Work: Crack Sealing

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Southbound lane restriction.

Start: 09/28/26

Estimated End: 10/01/26

In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? No



County: Schuylkill

Municipality: Kline & Delano Townships

Road Name: Interstate 81 South

Between: Exit 134 (Delano) And Exit 138 (PA 309)

Type Of Work: Bridge Repair

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Southbound lane restriction.

Start: 09/29/26

Estimated End: 09/29/26

In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? No



County: Schuylkill

Municipality: Kline & Delano Townships

Road Name: Interstate 81 North

Between: Exit 134 (Delano) And Exit 138 (PA 309)

Type Of Work: Bridge Repair

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Northbound lane restriction.

Start: 09/30/26

Estimated End: 09/30/26

In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? No



County: Schuylkill

Municipality: Kline & Delano Townships

Road Name: Interstate 81 North

Between: Exit 119 (Highridge Park Road) And Exit 138 (PA 309)

Type Of Work: Litter Removal

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Moving operation on shoulder.

Start: 09/28/26

Estimated End: 10/01/26

In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? No

