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    District 5 Upcoming Road Work

    September 24, 2026

    County: Berks
    Municipality: Wyomissing Borough
    Road Name: US 222/US 422
    Between: Broadcasting Road And Paper Mill Road
    Type Of Work: Other
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Contractor
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Shoulder restriction for surveying work.
    Start: 09/28/26
    Estimated End: 09/29/26
    In Effect (time of day): 09:00 AM To 03:00 PMWill rain cause delays? No


    County: Berks
    Municipality: Wahington Twp.
    Road Name: Hill Church Road
    Between: Oberholtzer Road And Wissinger Road
    Type Of Work: Drainage
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Road closure. Expect delays and please follow detour. Detour will utilize Race Street, Hill Church Road, Moyer Road, and Wissinger Road.
    Start: 09/28/26
    Estimated End: 10/02/26
    In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Berks
    Municipality: Reading/Cumru Twp.
    Road Name: US 422
    Between: Mt Penn Exit And North Wyomissing Blvd
    Type Of Work: Brush Cutting
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Nighttime
    Restriction: Lane closure both directions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone.
    Start: 09/28/26
    Estimated End: 10/02/26
    In Effect (time of day): 07:00 PM To 03:00 AM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Berks
    Municipality: Bethel Twp.
    Road Name: Interstate 78
    Between: Lebanon County Line And Exit 23 (Shartlesville)
    Type Of Work: Road Sign Work
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Shoulder restriction.
    Start: 09/28/26
    Estimated End: 10/01/26
    In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Berks
    Municipality: Bethel Twp.
    Road Name: Route 501
    Between: Airport Road And Schuylkill County Line
    Type Of Work: Shoulder Work/Widening
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restrictions with flagging. Expect delays and please use caution while driving through the work zone.
    Start: 10/02/26
    Estimated End: 10/02/26
    In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Berks
    Municipality: Exeter twp.
    Road Name: Shelborne Road
    Between: Kerr Road And Hunters Run Road
    Type Of Work: Utility Work
    Work Being Done By: Local Utility
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Road will be closed and detoured for sewer work being performed under a Highway Occupancy permit. Detour will utilize Kerr Road and Route 562.
    Start: 09/28/26
    Estimated End: 11/20/26
    In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 04:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? No


    County: Lehigh
    Municipality: City of Allentown
    Road Name: Lehigh Street
    Between: Vultee Street And Jefferson Street
    Type Of Work: Utility Work
    Work Being Done By: Local Utility
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction both directions for utility work.
    Start: 09/28/26
    Estimated End: 10/16/26
    In Effect (time of day): 09:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? No


    County: Monroe
    Municipality: Barrett Twp.
    Road Name: Route 447
    Between: Route 390 And Route 191
    Type Of Work: Other
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction for pipe work. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.
    Start: 09/28/26
    Estimated End: 09/30/26
    In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Monroe
    Municipality: Tobyhanna Twp.
    Road Name: Main Street
    Between: Gouldsboro Road And PA 611
    Type Of Work: Pothole Patching
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.
    Start: 10/01/26
    Estimated End: 10/02/26
    In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Monroe
    Municipality: East Stroudsburg Borough
    Road Name: King Street
    Between: Business Route 209 And Stokes Avenue
    Type Of Work: Bridge Repair
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.
    Start: 10/02/26
    Estimated End: 10/02/26
    In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Monroe
    Municipality: Pocono Twp.
    Road Name: PA 611
    Between: Golden Slipper Road And Crossing
    Type Of Work: Crack Sealing
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Nighttime
    Restriction: Lane restriction. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.
    Start: 09/27/26
    Estimated End: 09/29/26
    In Effect (time of day): 08:00 PM To 06:00 AM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Monroe
    Municipality: Hamilton Twp.
    Road Name: Cherry Valley Road
    Between: Old Route 115 And Middle Easton Belmont Pike
    Type Of Work: Crack Sealing
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Nighttime
    Restriction: Lane restriction. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.
    Start: 09/29/26
    Estimated End: 10/01/26
    In Effect (time of day): 08:00 PM To 06:00 AM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Monroe
    Municipality: Eldred Twp.
    Road Name: Molasses Valley Road
    Between: Weir Mountain Road And Silver Spring Road
    Type Of Work: Brush Cutting
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.
    Start: 09/28/26
    Estimated End: 09/28/26
    In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Monroe
    Municipality: Polk Twp.
    Road Name: US 209
    Between: County Line And Vixen Drive
    Type Of Work: Brush Cutting
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.
    Start: 09/29/26
    Estimated End: 09/29/26
    In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Monroe
    Municipality: Eldred Twp.
    Road Name: Molasses Valley Road
    Between: Weir Mountain Road And Silver Spring Road
    Type Of Work: Brush Cutting
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.
    Start: 09/30/26
    Estimated End: 10/01/26
    In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Monroe
    Municipality: Eldred Twp.
    Road Name: Fiddletown Road
    Between: Molasses Valley Road And Kunkletown Road
    Type Of Work: Brush Cutting
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.
    Start: 10/02/26
    Estimated End: 10/02/26
    In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Monroe
    Municipality: Hamilton Twp.
    Road Name: US 209
    Between: Lehighton Exit And PA 33
    Type Of Work: Other
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction for Mastic. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.
    Start: 09/28/26
    Estimated End: 10/01/26
    In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Monroe
    Municipality: Middle Smithfield Twp.
    Road Name: Marshalls Creek Road
    Between: Route 402 And Snow Hill Road
    Type Of Work: Pothole Patching
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.
    Start: 10/02/26
    Estimated End: 10/02/26
    In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Monroe
    Municipality: Tunkhannock Twp.
    Road Name: Long Pond Road
    Between: PA 115 And Roads End Road
    Type Of Work: Other
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction for skid steer patching. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.
    Start: 09/28/26
    Estimated End: 09/29/26
    In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Monroe
    Municipality: Tunkhannock Twp.
    Road Name: Long Pond Road
    Between: PA 115 And PA 940
    Type Of Work: Pothole Patching
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.
    Start: 09/30/26
    Estimated End: 10/01/26
    In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Monroe
    Municipality: Tunkhannock Twp.
    Road Name: Kuhenbeaker Road
    Between: PA 115 And Long Pond Road
    Type Of Work: Pothole Patching
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.
    Start: 10/02/26
    Estimated End: 10/02/26
    In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Monroe
    Municipality: Hamilton Twp.
    Road Name: Rimrock Drive
    Between: PA 611 And Business Route 209
    Type Of Work: Crack Sealing
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.
    Start: 09/28/26
    Estimated End: 09/30/26
    In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Monroe
    Municipality: Pocono Twp.
    Road Name: PA 611
    Between: Middle Easton Belmont Pike And Golden Slipper Road
    Type Of Work: Other
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction for Bridge Inspection. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.
    Start: 10/01/26
    Estimated End: 10/01/26
    In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Monroe
    Municipality: Hamilton Twp.
    Road Name: Cherry Valley Road
    Between: Old Route 115 And Middle Easton Belmont Pike
    Type Of Work: Crack Sealing
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.
    Start: 10/02/26
    Estimated End: 10/02/26
    In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Monroe
    Municipality: Multiple
    Road Name: Multiple
    Type Of Work: Other
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Mowing Bowls
    Start: 09/28/26
    Estimated End: 10/02/26
    In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Northampton
    Municipality: Bethlehem Township
    Road Name: Willow Park Road
    Between: Freemansburg Avenue And Easton Avenue
    Type Of Work: Other
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
    Start: 09/28/26
    Estimated End: 09/29/26
    In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Northampton
    Municipality: Palmer Township
    Road Name: Stones Crossing
    Between: Freemansburg Avenue And William Penn Highway
    Type Of Work: Other
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
    Start: 09/30/26
    Estimated End: 09/30/26
    In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Northampton
    Municipality: Palmer Township
    Road Name: Stones Crossing
    Between: Freemansburg Avenue And William Penn Highway
    Type Of Work: Other
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
    Start: 10/02/26
    Estimated End: 10/02/26
    In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Northampton
    Municipality: Williams Twp.
    Road Name: Tumble Creek Road/Cider Press Road
    Between: Lower Saucon Road And Morgan Hill Road
    Type Of Work: Other
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
    Start: 09/28/26
    Estimated End: 09/28/26
    In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Northampton
    Municipality: Williams Twp.
    Road Name: Cedarville Road
    Between: Route 611 And Morgan Hill Road
    Type Of Work: Other
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
    Start: 09/29/26
    Estimated End: 09/30/26
    In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Northampton
    Municipality: Lower Saucon Twp.
    Road Name: Black River Road
    Between: Route 378 And Bingen Road
    Type Of Work: Other
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
    Start: 10/02/26
    Estimated End: 10/02/26
    In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Northampton
    Municipality: Forks Twp.
    Road Name: Bushkill Drive
    Between: Uhler Road And Arndt Road
    Type Of Work: Pothole Patching
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
    Start: 09/28/26
    Estimated End: 09/30/26
    In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Northampton
    Municipality: Forks Twp.
    Road Name: Bushkill Drive
    Between: Uhler Road And Arndt Road
    Type Of Work: Pothole Patching
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
    Start: 10/02/26
    Estimated End: 10/02/26
    In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Northampton
    Municipality: Bushkill Twsp
    Road Name: Jacobsburg Road
    Between: Bushkill Center Road And Lehigh Avenue
    Type Of Work: Brush Cutting
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
    Start: 09/28/26
    Estimated End: 09/29/26
    In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Northampton
    Municipality: Washington Twsp
    Road Name: SR 1015/ Main Street
    Between: True Blue Road And Mount Pleasant Road
    Type Of Work: Other
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Road Closure.
    Start: 09/30/26
    Estimated End: 09/30/26
    In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Northampton
    Municipality: Washington Twsp
    Road Name: SR 1015/ Main Street
    Between: True Blue Road And Mount Pleasant Road
    Type Of Work: Other
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Road Closure.
    Start: 10/02/26
    Estimated End: 10/02/26
    In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Northampton
    Municipality: Plainfield Twp.
    Road Name: Sullivan Trail
    Between: Main Street And Lehigh Avenue
    Type Of Work: Crack Sealing
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
    Start: 09/28/26
    Estimated End: 09/29/26
    In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Northampton
    Municipality: Plainfield Twp.
    Road Name: Church Road
    Between: Sullivan Trail And Rasleytown Road
    Type Of Work: Brush Cutting
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
    Start: 09/30/26
    Estimated End: 09/30/26
    In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Northampton
    Municipality: Lower Mt Bethel Twp.
    Road Name: Uhler Road
    Between: Richmond Road And Short Road
    Type Of Work: Brush Cutting
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
    Start: 10/02/26
    Estimated End: 10/02/26
    In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Northampton
    Municipality: Lehigh Twp.
    Road Name: Howertown Road
    Between: Kreidersville Road And Nor-Bath Boulevard
    Type Of Work: Other
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
    Start: 09/28/26
    Estimated End: 09/30/26
    In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Northampton
    Municipality: Moore Twp.
    Road Name: Seemsville Road
    Between: Cesanek Drive And Lehigh Drive
    Type Of Work: Other
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
    Start: 10/02/26
    Estimated End: 10/02/26
    In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Northampton
    Municipality: Upper Nazareth Twp.
    Road Name: Cherry Hill Road
    Between: Aluta Mill Road And Young Road
    Type Of Work: Other
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
    Start: 09/28/26
    Estimated End: 09/29/26
    In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Northampton
    Municipality: Allen Twp.
    Road Name: Old Carriage Road
    Between: Airport Road And Sickle Road
    Type Of Work: Other
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
    Start: 09/30/26
    Estimated End: 09/30/26
    In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Northampton
    Municipality: Moore Twp.
    Road Name: Scenic Drive
    Between: Williams Road And Kern Road
    Type Of Work: Other
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
    Start: 10/02/26
    Estimated End: 10/02/26
    In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Northampton
    Municipality: Moore Twp.
    Road Name: Old Carriage Road
    Between: Airport Road And Howertown Road
    Type Of Work: Other
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
    Start: 09/28/26
    Estimated End: 09/30/26
    In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Northampton
    Municipality: Moore Twsp
    Road Name: S Hokendauqua
    Between: Lehigh Drive And Mountain View Drive
    Type Of Work: Other
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
    Start: 10/02/26
    Estimated End: 10/02/26
    In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Northampton
    Municipality: Various
    Road Name: Interstate 78
    Between: Exit 67 (PA 412) And Exit 75 (To PA 611)
    Type Of Work: Other
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Contractor
    Type Of Restriction: Nighttime
    Restriction: Lane restriction for concrete repairs.
    Start: 09/28/26
    Estimated End: 10/03/26
    In Effect (time of day): 08:00 PM To 06:00 AM
    Will rain cause delays? No


    County: Northampton
    Municipality: Bethlehem Township
    Road Name: US 22 at Hecktown Road
    Between: PA 191 And PA 33
    Type Of Work: Bridge Repair
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Contractor
    Type Of Restriction: Nighttime
    Restriction: US 22 will be closed and detoured for bridge demolition work on the Hecktown Road Bridge over US 22. Work is part of the ongoing Hecktown Road Bridge Replacement Project. Detour will utilize PA 191 and PA 33. Please use caution and expect delays.
    Start: 09/27/26
    Estimated End: 09/27/26
    In Effect (time of day): 12:00 AM To 04:00 AM
    Will rain cause delays? No


    County: Schuylkill
    Municipality: Foster & Frailey Townships
    Road Name: Interstate 81 South
    Between: Exit 107 (US 209) And Exit 116 (PA 901)
    Type Of Work: Crack Sealing
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Southbound lane restriction.
    Start: 09/28/26
    Estimated End: 10/01/26
    In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? No


    County: Schuylkill
    Municipality: Kline & Delano Townships
    Road Name: Interstate 81 South
    Between: Exit 134 (Delano) And Exit 138 (PA 309)
    Type Of Work: Bridge Repair
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Southbound lane restriction.
    Start: 09/29/26
    Estimated End: 09/29/26
    In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? No


    County: Schuylkill
    Municipality: Kline & Delano Townships
    Road Name: Interstate 81 North
    Between: Exit 134 (Delano) And Exit 138 (PA 309)
    Type Of Work: Bridge Repair
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Northbound lane restriction.
    Start: 09/30/26
    Estimated End: 09/30/26
    In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? No


    County: Schuylkill
    Municipality: Kline & Delano Townships
    Road Name: Interstate 81 North
    Between: Exit 119 (Highridge Park Road) And Exit 138 (PA 309)
    Type Of Work: Litter Removal
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Moving operation on shoulder.
    Start: 09/28/26
    Estimated End: 10/01/26
    In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? No
     