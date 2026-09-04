District 5 Upcoming Road Work

County: Berks
Municipality: Various
Road Name: US 222
Between: Route 622 And Lehigh County Line
Type Of Work: Shoulder Work/Widening
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone.
Start: 09/08/26
Estimated End: 09/11/26
In Effect (time of day): 09:00 AM To 03:00 PMWill rain cause delays? Yes
County: Berks
Municipality: Various
Road Name: US 422
Between: Mt Penn Exit And North Wyomissing Blvd
Type Of Work: Brush Cutting
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Nighttime
Restriction: Lane restriction. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone.
Start: 09/08/26
Estimated End: 09/11/26
In Effect (time of day): 07:00 PM To 03:00 AM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Berks
Municipality: Cumru Township
Road Name: Route 724
Between: Mifflin Blvd And Governor Drive
Type Of Work: Drainage
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restrictions with flagging. Expect delays and please use caution while driving through the work zone.
Start: 09/08/26
Estimated End: 09/11/26
In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Berks
Municipality: Bern Twp.
Road Name: Route 183
Between: Lancaster County Line And South Tulpehocken Road
Type Of Work: Shoulder Work/Widening
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restrictions with flagging. Expect delays and please use caution while driving through the work zone.
Start: 09/08/26
Estimated End: 09/10/26
In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Lehigh
Municipality: Heidelberg Twp.
Road Name: Mountain Road
Between: Hawk View Road And Bake Oven Road
Type Of Work: Other
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start: 09/08/26
Estimated End: 09/11/26
In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 02:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? No
County: Lehigh
Municipality: Upper Saucon Twp.
Road Name: Route 145
Between: Route 309 And Vera Cruz Road
Type Of Work: Other
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction.
Start: 09/08/26
Estimated End: 09/08/26
In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 02:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? No
County: Lehigh
Municipality: Emmaus Borough
Road Name: Emmaus Avenue
Between: 26th Street And 12th Street
Type Of Work: Other
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start: 09/09/26
Estimated End: 09/10/26
In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 02:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? No
County: Lehigh
Municipality: Upper Macungie Twp.
Road Name: Lower Macungie Road
Between: Hamilton Blvd And Ivy Lane
Type Of Work: Other
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start: 09/11/26
Estimated End: 09/11/26
In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 02:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? No
County: Lehigh
Municipality: City of Allentown, Whitehall Township
Road Name: Fullerton Avenue
Between: American Parkway And Bridge Street
Type Of Work: Milling & Paving
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Contractor
Type Of Restriction: Nighttime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging for resurfacing of Fullerton Avenue. Work will occur Monday through Friday nights. Work includes milling, paving, base repair, ADA compliant curb ramps, guide rail upgrades, and new pavement markings. Heidelberg Materials Northeast of Allentown, PA is the general contractor on the $1,950,496 project.
Start: 09/08/26
Estimated End: 09/30/26
In Effect (time of day): 07:00 PM To 06:00 AM
Will rain cause delays? No
County: Monroe
Municipality: Stroud
Road Name: PA 611
Between: Main Street And PA 715
Type Of Work: Crack Sealing
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction. Expect delays and please use caution in work zone.
Start: 09/07/26
Estimated End: 09/08/26
In Effect (time of day): 08:00 PM To 06:00 AM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Monroe
Municipality: Various
Road Name: Interstate 80 Ramps
Between: Exit 304 (US 209) And Exit 310 (Delaware Water Gap)
Type Of Work: Crack Sealing
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Nighttime
Restriction: Lane restriction. Expect delays and please use caution in work zone.
Start: 09/08/26
Estimated End: 09/10/26
In Effect (time of day): 08:00 PM To 06:00 AM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Monroe
Municipality: Barrett Twp.
Road Name: Route 447
Between: Mill Creek Road And Route 390
Type Of Work: Other
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction for pipe replacement. Expect delays and please use caution in work zone.
Start: 09/08/26
Estimated End: 09/11/26
In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Monroe
Municipality: Polk Twp.
Road Name: Molasses Valley Road
Between: Fiddletown Road And Silver Springs road
Type Of Work: Brush Cutting
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction. Expect delays and please use caution in work zone.
Start: 09/08/26
Estimated End: 09/09/26
In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Monroe
Municipality: Polk Twp.
Road Name: Mountain View Drive
Between: Silver Springs And Weir Mtn Road
Type Of Work: Brush Cutting
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction. Expect delays and please use caution in work zone.
Start: 09/10/26
Estimated End: 09/11/26
In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? No
County: Monroe
Municipality: Coolbaugh Twp.
Road Name: Route 423
Between: Route 940 And Route 611
Type Of Work: Paving
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.
Start: 09/08/26
Estimated End: 09/11/26
In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Monroe
Municipality: Price Twp.
Road Name: Wooddale Road
Between: Route 447 And Snow Hill Rd
Type Of Work: Drainage
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.
Start: 09/08/26
Estimated End: 09/11/26
In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Monroe
Municipality: Jackson Twp.
Road Name: Lower Camp Akiba Road
Between: PA 715 And Camp Akiba Road
Type Of Work: Bridge Repair
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.
Start: 09/08/26
Estimated End: 09/11/26
In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Northampton
Municipality: Bethlehem Township
Road Name: Willow Park Road
Between: Freemansburg Avenue And Easton Avenue
Type Of Work: Pothole Patching
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start: 09/08/26
Estimated End: 09/09/26
In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Northampton
Municipality: Palmer Township
Road Name: Stones Crossing
Between: William Penn Highway And Freemansburg Avenue
Type Of Work: Pothole Patching
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start: 09/10/26
Estimated End: 09/10/26
In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Northampton
Municipality: Bethlehem Township
Road Name: Farmersville Road
Between: Easton Avenue And Green Pond Road
Type Of Work: Pothole Patching
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start: 09/11/26
Estimated End: 09/11/26
In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Northampton
Municipality: Palmer Township
Road Name: Greenwood Avenue
Between: Northampton Street And William Penn Hwy
Type Of Work: Other
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start: 09/08/26
Estimated End: 09/08/26
In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Northampton
Municipality: Bethlehem Township
Road Name: Willow Park Road
Between: Freemansburg Avenue And Easton Avenue
Type Of Work: Other
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start: 09/09/26
Estimated End: 09/09/26
In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Northampton
Municipality: Lower Saucon Twp.
Road Name: Shimmersville Road
Between: Route 412 And Lower Saucon Road
Type Of Work: Other
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start: 09/10/26
Estimated End: 09/10/26
In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Northampton
Municipality: Lower Saucon Twsp
Road Name: Route 412
Between: Polk Valley Road And Flint Hill Road
Type Of Work: Other
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start: 09/11/26
Estimated End: 09/11/26
In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Northampton
Municipality: Forks Twp.
Road Name: Bushkill Drive
Between: Uhler Road And Arndt Road
Type Of Work: Pothole Patching
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start: 09/08/26
Estimated End: 09/08/26
In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Northampton
Municipality: Bushkill Twp.
Road Name: Belfast Road
Between: Bushkill Center Road And Keller Road
Type Of Work: Other
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start: 09/09/26
Estimated End: 09/11/26
In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Northampton
Municipality: Forks Twp.
Road Name: Bushkill Drive
Between: Uhler Road And Arndt Road
Type Of Work: Pothole Patching
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start: 09/09/26
Estimated End: 09/11/26
In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Northampton
Municipality: Lower Mt Bethel Twp.
Road Name: Martins Creek Belvidere Hwy
Between: S Delaware Drive And Riverton Road
Type Of Work: Crack Sealing
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start: 09/08/26
Estimated End: 09/10/26
In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Northampton
Municipality: Plainfield Twp.
Road Name: Sullivan Trail
Between: Main Street And Lehigh Avenue
Type Of Work: Crack Sealing
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start: 09/11/26
Estimated End: 09/11/26
In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Northampton
Municipality: East Allen Twp.
Road Name: Seemsville Road
Between: Lehigh Drive And Nor-Bath Blvd
Type Of Work: Other
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start: 09/08/26
Estimated End: 09/08/26
In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Northampton
Municipality: Lehigh Twp.
Road Name: Walnut Drive
Between: Cherryville Road And Elm Road
Type Of Work: Other
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start: 09/09/26
Estimated End: 09/10/26
In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Northampton
Municipality: Lehigh Twp.
Road Name: Blue Mountain Drive
Between: Carbon County Line And Riverview Drive
Type Of Work: Other
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start: 09/11/26
Estimated End: 09/11/26
In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Northampton
Municipality: Upper Nazareth Twp.
Road Name: Cherry Hill Road
Between: Aluta Mill Road And Young Road
Type Of Work: Other
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start: 09/08/26
Estimated End: 09/08/26
In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Northampton
Municipality: Allen Twsp
Road Name: Old Carriage Road
Between: Airport Road And Sickle Road
Type Of Work: Other
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start: 09/09/26
Estimated End: 09/09/26
In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Northampton
Municipality: Moore Twsp
Road Name: Scenic Drive
Between: Williams Road And Kern Road
Type Of Work: Other
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start: 09/10/26
Estimated End: 09/11/26
In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Northampton
Municipality: Lehigh Twp.
Road Name: Route 946/ Mountain View Drive
Between: Valley View Drive And Lehigh Drive
Type Of Work: Other
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start: 09/08/26
Estimated End: 09/09/26
In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Northampton
Municipality: Lehigh Twp.
Road Name: Walnut Drive
Between: Lehigh Drive And Mountain View Drive
Type Of Work: Other
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start: 09/10/26
Estimated End: 09/11/26
In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Northampton
Municipality: Stockertown Borough and Palmer Township
Road Name: PA 33 South
Between: PA 191 And Main Street (Tatamy)
Type Of Work: Bridge Repair
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Contractor
Type Of Restriction: 24 Hours
Restriction: As part of the ongoing Route 33 over Bushkill Creek Bridge Replacement Project, Traffic should be aware of upcoming traffic pattern changes. The changes include: Route 33 South will be reduced to a single lane and traffic will be switched, through a median crossover, to the Route 33 North side. Also the Route 33 Southbound Entrance Ramp from Route 191 and Route 33 Southbound Exit Ramp to Main Street (Tatamy) will be closed and detoured. Detour will utilize Main Street (Tatamy), Sullivan Trail, Main Street (Stockertown), and Route 191. Traffic should please use caution when traveling through work zone and expect delays. Schedule is weather dependent and subject to change.
Start: 09/14/26
Estimated End: 10/19/26
In Effect (time of day): 12:00 AM To 12:00 AM
Will rain cause delays? No