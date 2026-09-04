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    District 5 Upcoming Road Work

    September 04, 2026



    County: Berks
    Municipality: Various
    Road Name: US 222
    Between: Route 622 And Lehigh County Line
    Type Of Work: Shoulder Work/Widening
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone.
    Start: 09/08/26
    Estimated End: 09/11/26
    In Effect (time of day): 09:00 AM To 03:00 PMWill rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Berks
    Municipality: Various
    Road Name: US 422
    Between: Mt Penn Exit And North Wyomissing Blvd
    Type Of Work: Brush Cutting
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Nighttime
    Restriction: Lane restriction. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone.
    Start: 09/08/26
    Estimated End: 09/11/26
    In Effect (time of day): 07:00 PM To 03:00 AM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Berks
    Municipality: Cumru Township
    Road Name: Route 724
    Between: Mifflin Blvd And Governor Drive
    Type Of Work: Drainage
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restrictions with flagging. Expect delays and please use caution while driving through the work zone.
    Start: 09/08/26
    Estimated End: 09/11/26
    In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Berks
    Municipality: Bern Twp.
    Road Name: Route 183
    Between: Lancaster County Line And South Tulpehocken Road
    Type Of Work: Shoulder Work/Widening
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restrictions with flagging. Expect delays and please use caution while driving through the work zone.
    Start: 09/08/26
    Estimated End: 09/10/26
    In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Lehigh
    Municipality: Heidelberg Twp.
    Road Name: Mountain Road
    Between: Hawk View Road And Bake Oven Road
    Type Of Work: Other
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
    Start: 09/08/26
    Estimated End: 09/11/26
    In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 02:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? No


    County: Lehigh
    Municipality: Upper Saucon Twp.
    Road Name: Route 145
    Between: Route 309 And Vera Cruz Road
    Type Of Work: Other
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction.
    Start: 09/08/26
    Estimated End: 09/08/26
    In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 02:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? No


    County: Lehigh
    Municipality: Emmaus Borough
    Road Name: Emmaus Avenue
    Between: 26th Street And 12th Street
    Type Of Work: Other
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
    Start: 09/09/26
    Estimated End: 09/10/26
    In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 02:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? No


    County: Lehigh
    Municipality: Upper Macungie Twp.
    Road Name: Lower Macungie Road
    Between: Hamilton Blvd And Ivy Lane
    Type Of Work: Other
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
    Start: 09/11/26
    Estimated End: 09/11/26
    In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 02:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? No


    County: Lehigh
    Municipality: City of Allentown, Whitehall Township
    Road Name: Fullerton Avenue
    Between: American Parkway And Bridge Street
    Type Of Work: Milling & Paving
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Contractor
    Type Of Restriction: Nighttime
    Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging for resurfacing of Fullerton Avenue. Work will occur Monday through Friday nights. Work includes milling, paving, base repair, ADA compliant curb ramps, guide rail upgrades, and new pavement markings. Heidelberg Materials Northeast of Allentown, PA is the general contractor on the $1,950,496 project.
    Start: 09/08/26
    Estimated End: 09/30/26
    In Effect (time of day): 07:00 PM To 06:00 AM
    Will rain cause delays? No


    County: Monroe
    Municipality: Stroud
    Road Name: PA 611
    Between: Main Street And PA 715
    Type Of Work: Crack Sealing
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction. Expect delays and please use caution in work zone.
    Start: 09/07/26
    Estimated End: 09/08/26
    In Effect (time of day): 08:00 PM To 06:00 AM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Monroe
    Municipality: Various
    Road Name: Interstate 80 Ramps
    Between: Exit 304 (US 209) And Exit 310 (Delaware Water Gap)
    Type Of Work: Crack Sealing
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Nighttime
    Restriction: Lane restriction. Expect delays and please use caution in work zone.
    Start: 09/08/26
    Estimated End: 09/10/26
    In Effect (time of day): 08:00 PM To 06:00 AM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Monroe
    Municipality: Barrett Twp.
    Road Name: Route 447
    Between: Mill Creek Road And Route 390
    Type Of Work: Other
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction for pipe replacement. Expect delays and please use caution in work zone.
    Start: 09/08/26
    Estimated End: 09/11/26
    In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Monroe
    Municipality: Polk Twp.
    Road Name: Molasses Valley Road
    Between: Fiddletown Road And Silver Springs road
    Type Of Work: Brush Cutting
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction. Expect delays and please use caution in work zone.
    Start: 09/08/26
    Estimated End: 09/09/26
    In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Monroe
    Municipality: Polk Twp.
    Road Name: Mountain View Drive
    Between: Silver Springs And Weir Mtn Road
    Type Of Work: Brush Cutting
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction. Expect delays and please use caution in work zone.
    Start: 09/10/26
    Estimated End: 09/11/26
    In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? No


    County: Monroe
    Municipality: Coolbaugh Twp.
    Road Name: Route 423
    Between: Route 940 And Route 611
    Type Of Work: Paving
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.
    Start: 09/08/26
    Estimated End: 09/11/26
    In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Monroe
    Municipality: Price Twp.
    Road Name: Wooddale Road
    Between: Route 447 And Snow Hill Rd
    Type Of Work: Drainage
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.
    Start: 09/08/26
    Estimated End: 09/11/26
    In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Monroe
    Municipality: Jackson Twp.
    Road Name: Lower Camp Akiba Road
    Between: PA 715 And Camp Akiba Road
    Type Of Work: Bridge Repair
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.
    Start: 09/08/26
    Estimated End: 09/11/26
    In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Northampton
    Municipality: Bethlehem Township
    Road Name: Willow Park Road
    Between: Freemansburg Avenue And Easton Avenue
    Type Of Work: Pothole Patching
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
    Start: 09/08/26
    Estimated End: 09/09/26
    In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Northampton
    Municipality: Palmer Township
    Road Name: Stones Crossing
    Between: William Penn Highway And Freemansburg Avenue
    Type Of Work: Pothole Patching
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
    Start: 09/10/26
    Estimated End: 09/10/26
    In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Northampton
    Municipality: Bethlehem Township
    Road Name: Farmersville Road
    Between: Easton Avenue And Green Pond Road
    Type Of Work: Pothole Patching
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
    Start: 09/11/26
    Estimated End: 09/11/26
    In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Northampton
    Municipality: Palmer Township
    Road Name: Greenwood Avenue
    Between: Northampton Street And William Penn Hwy
    Type Of Work: Other
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
    Start: 09/08/26
    Estimated End: 09/08/26
    In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Northampton
    Municipality: Bethlehem Township
    Road Name: Willow Park Road
    Between: Freemansburg Avenue And Easton Avenue
    Type Of Work: Other
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
    Start: 09/09/26
    Estimated End: 09/09/26
    In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Northampton
    Municipality: Lower Saucon Twp.
    Road Name: Shimmersville Road
    Between: Route 412 And Lower Saucon Road
    Type Of Work: Other
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
    Start: 09/10/26
    Estimated End: 09/10/26
    In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Northampton
    Municipality: Lower Saucon Twsp
    Road Name: Route 412
    Between: Polk Valley Road And Flint Hill Road
    Type Of Work: Other
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
    Start: 09/11/26
    Estimated End: 09/11/26
    In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Northampton
    Municipality: Forks Twp.
    Road Name: Bushkill Drive
    Between: Uhler Road And Arndt Road
    Type Of Work: Pothole Patching
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
    Start: 09/08/26
    Estimated End: 09/08/26
    In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Northampton
    Municipality: Bushkill Twp.
    Road Name: Belfast Road
    Between: Bushkill Center Road And Keller Road
    Type Of Work: Other
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
    Start: 09/09/26
    Estimated End: 09/11/26
    In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Northampton
    Municipality: Forks Twp.
    Road Name: Bushkill Drive
    Between: Uhler Road And Arndt Road
    Type Of Work: Pothole Patching
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
    Start: 09/09/26
    Estimated End: 09/11/26
    In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Northampton
    Municipality: Lower Mt Bethel Twp.
    Road Name: Martins Creek Belvidere Hwy
    Between: S Delaware Drive And Riverton Road
    Type Of Work: Crack Sealing
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
    Start: 09/08/26
    Estimated End: 09/10/26
    In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Northampton
    Municipality: Plainfield Twp.
    Road Name: Sullivan Trail
    Between: Main Street And Lehigh Avenue
    Type Of Work: Crack Sealing
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
    Start: 09/11/26
    Estimated End: 09/11/26
    In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Northampton
    Municipality: East Allen Twp.
    Road Name: Seemsville Road
    Between: Lehigh Drive And Nor-Bath Blvd
    Type Of Work: Other
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
    Start: 09/08/26
    Estimated End: 09/08/26
    In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Northampton
    Municipality: Lehigh Twp.
    Road Name: Walnut Drive
    Between: Cherryville Road And Elm Road
    Type Of Work: Other
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
    Start: 09/09/26
    Estimated End: 09/10/26
    In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Northampton
    Municipality: Lehigh Twp.
    Road Name: Blue Mountain Drive
    Between: Carbon County Line And Riverview Drive
    Type Of Work: Other
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
    Start: 09/11/26
    Estimated End: 09/11/26
    In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Northampton
    Municipality: Upper Nazareth Twp.
    Road Name: Cherry Hill Road
    Between: Aluta Mill Road And Young Road
    Type Of Work: Other
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
    Start: 09/08/26
    Estimated End: 09/08/26
    In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Northampton
    Municipality: Allen Twsp
    Road Name: Old Carriage Road
    Between: Airport Road And Sickle Road
    Type Of Work: Other
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
    Start: 09/09/26
    Estimated End: 09/09/26
    In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Northampton
    Municipality: Moore Twsp
    Road Name: Scenic Drive
    Between: Williams Road And Kern Road
    Type Of Work: Other
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
    Start: 09/10/26
    Estimated End: 09/11/26
    In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Northampton
    Municipality: Lehigh Twp.
    Road Name: Route 946/ Mountain View Drive
    Between: Valley View Drive And Lehigh Drive
    Type Of Work: Other
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
    Start: 09/08/26
    Estimated End: 09/09/26
    In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Northampton
    Municipality: Lehigh Twp.
    Road Name: Walnut Drive
    Between: Lehigh Drive And Mountain View Drive
    Type Of Work: Other
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
    Start: 09/10/26
    Estimated End: 09/11/26
    In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Northampton
    Municipality: Stockertown Borough and Palmer Township
    Road Name: PA 33 South
    Between: PA 191 And Main Street (Tatamy)
    Type Of Work: Bridge Repair
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Contractor
    Type Of Restriction: 24 Hours
    Restriction: As part of the ongoing Route 33 over Bushkill Creek Bridge Replacement Project, Traffic should be aware of upcoming traffic pattern changes. The changes include: Route 33 South will be reduced to a single lane and traffic will be switched, through a median crossover, to the Route 33 North side. Also the Route 33 Southbound Entrance Ramp from Route 191 and Route 33 Southbound Exit Ramp to Main Street (Tatamy) will be closed and detoured. Detour will utilize Main Street (Tatamy), Sullivan Trail, Main Street (Stockertown), and Route 191. Traffic should please use caution when traveling through work zone and expect delays. Schedule is weather dependent and subject to change.
    Start: 09/14/26
    Estimated End: 10/19/26
    In Effect (time of day): 12:00 AM To 12:00 AM
    Will rain cause delays? No
     