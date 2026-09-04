District 5 Upcoming Road Work





County: Berks

Municipality: Various

Road Name: US 222

Between: Route 622 And Lehigh County Line

Type Of Work: Shoulder Work/Widening

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone.

Start: 09/08/26

Estimated End: 09/11/26

In Effect (time of day): 09:00 AM To 03:00 PMWill rain cause delays? Yes



County: Berks

Municipality: Various

Road Name: US 422

Between: Mt Penn Exit And North Wyomissing Blvd

Type Of Work: Brush Cutting

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Nighttime

Restriction: Lane restriction. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone.

Start: 09/08/26

Estimated End: 09/11/26

In Effect (time of day): 07:00 PM To 03:00 AM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Berks

Municipality: Cumru Township

Road Name: Route 724

Between: Mifflin Blvd And Governor Drive

Type Of Work: Drainage

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restrictions with flagging. Expect delays and please use caution while driving through the work zone.

Start: 09/08/26

Estimated End: 09/11/26

In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Berks

Municipality: Bern Twp.

Road Name: Route 183

Between: Lancaster County Line And South Tulpehocken Road

Type Of Work: Shoulder Work/Widening

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restrictions with flagging. Expect delays and please use caution while driving through the work zone.

Start: 09/08/26

Estimated End: 09/10/26

In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Lehigh

Municipality: Heidelberg Twp.

Road Name: Mountain Road

Between: Hawk View Road And Bake Oven Road

Type Of Work: Other

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start: 09/08/26

Estimated End: 09/11/26

In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 02:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? No



County: Lehigh

Municipality: Upper Saucon Twp.

Road Name: Route 145

Between: Route 309 And Vera Cruz Road

Type Of Work: Other

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction.

Start: 09/08/26

Estimated End: 09/08/26

In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 02:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? No



County: Lehigh

Municipality: Emmaus Borough

Road Name: Emmaus Avenue

Between: 26th Street And 12th Street

Type Of Work: Other

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start: 09/09/26

Estimated End: 09/10/26

In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 02:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? No



County: Lehigh

Municipality: Upper Macungie Twp.

Road Name: Lower Macungie Road

Between: Hamilton Blvd And Ivy Lane

Type Of Work: Other

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start: 09/11/26

Estimated End: 09/11/26

In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 02:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? No



County: Lehigh

Municipality: City of Allentown, Whitehall Township

Road Name: Fullerton Avenue

Between: American Parkway And Bridge Street

Type Of Work: Milling & Paving

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Contractor

Type Of Restriction: Nighttime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging for resurfacing of Fullerton Avenue. Work will occur Monday through Friday nights. Work includes milling, paving, base repair, ADA compliant curb ramps, guide rail upgrades, and new pavement markings. Heidelberg Materials Northeast of Allentown, PA is the general contractor on the $1,950,496 project.

Start: 09/08/26

Estimated End: 09/30/26

In Effect (time of day): 07:00 PM To 06:00 AM

Will rain cause delays? No



County: Monroe

Municipality: Stroud

Road Name: PA 611

Between: Main Street And PA 715

Type Of Work: Crack Sealing

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction. Expect delays and please use caution in work zone.

Start: 09/07/26

Estimated End: 09/08/26

In Effect (time of day): 08:00 PM To 06:00 AM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Monroe

Municipality: Various

Road Name: Interstate 80 Ramps

Between: Exit 304 (US 209) And Exit 310 (Delaware Water Gap)

Type Of Work: Crack Sealing

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Nighttime

Restriction: Lane restriction. Expect delays and please use caution in work zone.

Start: 09/08/26

Estimated End: 09/10/26

In Effect (time of day): 08:00 PM To 06:00 AM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Monroe

Municipality: Barrett Twp.

Road Name: Route 447

Between: Mill Creek Road And Route 390

Type Of Work: Other

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction for pipe replacement. Expect delays and please use caution in work zone.

Start: 09/08/26

Estimated End: 09/11/26

In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Monroe

Municipality: Polk Twp.

Road Name: Molasses Valley Road

Between: Fiddletown Road And Silver Springs road

Type Of Work: Brush Cutting

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction. Expect delays and please use caution in work zone.

Start: 09/08/26

Estimated End: 09/09/26

In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Monroe

Municipality: Polk Twp.

Road Name: Mountain View Drive

Between: Silver Springs And Weir Mtn Road

Type Of Work: Brush Cutting

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction. Expect delays and please use caution in work zone.

Start: 09/10/26

Estimated End: 09/11/26

In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? No



County: Monroe

Municipality: Coolbaugh Twp.

Road Name: Route 423

Between: Route 940 And Route 611

Type Of Work: Paving

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.

Start: 09/08/26

Estimated End: 09/11/26

In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Monroe

Municipality: Price Twp.

Road Name: Wooddale Road

Between: Route 447 And Snow Hill Rd

Type Of Work: Drainage

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.

Start: 09/08/26

Estimated End: 09/11/26

In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Monroe

Municipality: Jackson Twp.

Road Name: Lower Camp Akiba Road

Between: PA 715 And Camp Akiba Road

Type Of Work: Bridge Repair

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.

Start: 09/08/26

Estimated End: 09/11/26

In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Northampton

Municipality: Bethlehem Township

Road Name: Willow Park Road

Between: Freemansburg Avenue And Easton Avenue

Type Of Work: Pothole Patching

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start: 09/08/26

Estimated End: 09/09/26

In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Northampton

Municipality: Palmer Township

Road Name: Stones Crossing

Between: William Penn Highway And Freemansburg Avenue

Type Of Work: Pothole Patching

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start: 09/10/26

Estimated End: 09/10/26

In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Northampton

Municipality: Bethlehem Township

Road Name: Farmersville Road

Between: Easton Avenue And Green Pond Road

Type Of Work: Pothole Patching

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start: 09/11/26

Estimated End: 09/11/26

In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Northampton

Municipality: Palmer Township

Road Name: Greenwood Avenue

Between: Northampton Street And William Penn Hwy

Type Of Work: Other

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start: 09/08/26

Estimated End: 09/08/26

In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Northampton

Municipality: Bethlehem Township

Road Name: Willow Park Road

Between: Freemansburg Avenue And Easton Avenue

Type Of Work: Other

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start: 09/09/26

Estimated End: 09/09/26

In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Northampton

Municipality: Lower Saucon Twp.

Road Name: Shimmersville Road

Between: Route 412 And Lower Saucon Road

Type Of Work: Other

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start: 09/10/26

Estimated End: 09/10/26

In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Northampton

Municipality: Lower Saucon Twsp

Road Name: Route 412

Between: Polk Valley Road And Flint Hill Road

Type Of Work: Other

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start: 09/11/26

Estimated End: 09/11/26

In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Northampton

Municipality: Forks Twp.

Road Name: Bushkill Drive

Between: Uhler Road And Arndt Road

Type Of Work: Pothole Patching

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start: 09/08/26

Estimated End: 09/08/26

In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Northampton

Municipality: Bushkill Twp.

Road Name: Belfast Road

Between: Bushkill Center Road And Keller Road

Type Of Work: Other

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start: 09/09/26

Estimated End: 09/11/26

In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Northampton

Municipality: Forks Twp.

Road Name: Bushkill Drive

Between: Uhler Road And Arndt Road

Type Of Work: Pothole Patching

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start: 09/09/26

Estimated End: 09/11/26

In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Northampton

Municipality: Lower Mt Bethel Twp.

Road Name: Martins Creek Belvidere Hwy

Between: S Delaware Drive And Riverton Road

Type Of Work: Crack Sealing

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start: 09/08/26

Estimated End: 09/10/26

In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Northampton

Municipality: Plainfield Twp.

Road Name: Sullivan Trail

Between: Main Street And Lehigh Avenue

Type Of Work: Crack Sealing

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start: 09/11/26

Estimated End: 09/11/26

In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Northampton

Municipality: East Allen Twp.

Road Name: Seemsville Road

Between: Lehigh Drive And Nor-Bath Blvd

Type Of Work: Other

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start: 09/08/26

Estimated End: 09/08/26

In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Northampton

Municipality: Lehigh Twp.

Road Name: Walnut Drive

Between: Cherryville Road And Elm Road

Type Of Work: Other

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start: 09/09/26

Estimated End: 09/10/26

In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Northampton

Municipality: Lehigh Twp.

Road Name: Blue Mountain Drive

Between: Carbon County Line And Riverview Drive

Type Of Work: Other

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start: 09/11/26

Estimated End: 09/11/26

In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Northampton

Municipality: Upper Nazareth Twp.

Road Name: Cherry Hill Road

Between: Aluta Mill Road And Young Road

Type Of Work: Other

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start: 09/08/26

Estimated End: 09/08/26

In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Northampton

Municipality: Allen Twsp

Road Name: Old Carriage Road

Between: Airport Road And Sickle Road

Type Of Work: Other

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start: 09/09/26

Estimated End: 09/09/26

In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Northampton

Municipality: Moore Twsp

Road Name: Scenic Drive

Between: Williams Road And Kern Road

Type Of Work: Other

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start: 09/10/26

Estimated End: 09/11/26

In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Northampton

Municipality: Lehigh Twp.

Road Name: Route 946/ Mountain View Drive

Between: Valley View Drive And Lehigh Drive

Type Of Work: Other

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start: 09/08/26

Estimated End: 09/09/26

In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Northampton

Municipality: Lehigh Twp.

Road Name: Walnut Drive

Between: Lehigh Drive And Mountain View Drive

Type Of Work: Other

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start: 09/10/26

Estimated End: 09/11/26

In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Northampton

Municipality: Stockertown Borough and Palmer Township

Road Name: PA 33 South

Between: PA 191 And Main Street (Tatamy)

Type Of Work: Bridge Repair

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Contractor

Type Of Restriction: 24 Hours

Restriction: As part of the ongoing Route 33 over Bushkill Creek Bridge Replacement Project, Traffic should be aware of upcoming traffic pattern changes. The changes include: Route 33 South will be reduced to a single lane and traffic will be switched, through a median crossover, to the Route 33 North side. Also the Route 33 Southbound Entrance Ramp from Route 191 and Route 33 Southbound Exit Ramp to Main Street (Tatamy) will be closed and detoured. Detour will utilize Main Street (Tatamy), Sullivan Trail, Main Street (Stockertown), and Route 191. Traffic should please use caution when traveling through work zone and expect delays. Schedule is weather dependent and subject to change.

Start: 09/14/26

Estimated End: 10/19/26

In Effect (time of day): 12:00 AM To 12:00 AM

Will rain cause delays? No

