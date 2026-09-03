Montoursville, PA – Drivers are urged to slow down and use caution when traveling through the Riverside Drive (Route 654) and Maynard Street intersection in South Williamsport Borough, Lycoming County, due to uneven pavement.

Heavy rainfall during the overnight hours of September 3 caused sections of the road surface to become uneven. PennDOT and the contractor are working to schedule repairs, and a press release will be issued once the work is planned.

Warning signs will be placed ahead of the intersection to alert drivers to the uneven pavement. Drivers should remain alert, reduce speeds, and proceed through the area with caution.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Tioga, Bradford, Lycoming, Sullivan, Union, Snyder, Northumberland, Montour and Columbia Counties at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict3

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MEDIA CONTACTS: Maggie Baker and Kim Smith at ra-pdd03crc@pa.gov

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