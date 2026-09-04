Montoursville, PA – Drivers are advised that a soil remediation project will take place next week along the Interstate 180 westbound entrance ramp in Montoursville Borough, Lycoming County.

On Tuesday, September 8, from 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM, Bressler’s Environmental Service, will conduct soil remediation work along the I-180 westbound entrance ramp from Broad Street. During this time, the right shoulder will be closed, and the entrance to the exit ramp will be shortened. This work is required due to a previous crash at this location.

Drivers should remain alert and use caution when traveling through the area.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Tioga, Bradford, Lycoming, Sullivan, Union, Snyder, Northumberland, Montour and Columbia Counties at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict3

Find PennDOT news on X, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

MEDIA CONTACTS: Maggie Baker and Kim Smith at ra-pdd03crc@pa.gov

# # #