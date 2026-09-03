Montoursville, PA – Drivers are advised that starting next week, a portion of Globe Mills Road (Route 1007) will be closed each day in Middle Creek Township, Snyder County, for pipe replacements.

Starting on Wednesday, September 9, Globe Mills Road will be closed each day between Route 522 and New Berlin Highway (Route 1005) while a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) maintenance crew performs pipe replacements.

A detour using New Berlin Highway, Smalsh Barrick Road (Route 1009), and Route 522 will be used between the hours of 7:00 AM and 3:00 PM. Work on the project is anticipated to be completed on Tuesday, September 15, weather permitting. No work is planned for Saturday or Sunday.

Drivers should be alert, reduce speeds, expect delays in travel, and drive with caution.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Tioga, Bradford, Lycoming, Sullivan, Union, Snyder, Northumberland, Montour and Columbia Counties at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict3

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MEDIA CONTACTS: Maggie Baker and Kim Smith at ra-pdd03crc@pa.gov

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