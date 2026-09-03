Montoursville, PA – Drivers are advised that a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) paving crew is scheduled to begin a paving project next week on Little Pine Road (Route 4001) in Cummings Township, Lycoming County.

Between Tuesday, September 8 and Friday, September 11, Little Pine Road will be paved between Route 44 and Little Pine State Park. Drivers can expect single lane conditions under flagging when work is being performed between the hours of 6:00 AM and 6:00 PM.

Work is anticipated to be completed on Friday, September 11, weather permitting. Drivers should be drive with caution in the area and expect delays.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Tioga, Bradford, Lycoming, Sullivan, Union, Snyder, Northumberland, Montour and Columbia Counties at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict3.

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MEDIA CONTACTS: Maggie Baker and Kim Smith at ra-pdd03crc@pa.gov

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