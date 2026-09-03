Montoursville, PA – A road improvement project will resume next week on Southern Avenue/Riverside Drive/Euclid Avenue (Route 654) between Market Street (Route 15) in South Williamsport Borough and Edgewood Avenue in Duboistown Borough, Lycoming County.

Between Wednesday, September 9 and Thursday, September 10, the contractor will begin placing epoxy on the bridge deck carrying Route 654 over Mosquito Creek in Duboistown Borough. Drivers can expect single lane conditions with flagging 24 hours a day, weather permitting.

Starting on Friday, September 11, milling, removing the top layer of the road, will begin on Main Street (Route 2012) between the intersection with Hastings Street to just past the Norfolk Southern railroad crossing in South Williamsport Borough. This work is being completed to prepare the road for upcoming resurfacing. Drivers can anticipate alternating lane restrictions with flagging during daylight hours.

Glenn O. Hawbaker is the prime contractor for this $3 million project. Work includes drainage improvements, base repairs, resurfacing of the roadway, signal upgrades, guide rail, and line painting. This project is anticipated to be completed in the Fall of 2026.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Tioga, Bradford, Lycoming, Sullivan, Union, Snyder, Northumberland, Montour and Columbia Counties at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict3

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MEDIA CONTACTS: Maggie Baker and Kim Smith at ra-pdd03crc@pa.gov

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